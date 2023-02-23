Are you a dynamic administrator looking for a rewarding role that is crucial in helping the music sector?



Central London – Membership & Services Officer



Full time permanent position



Salary - Circa £27-28k

The award-winning ISM is the dynamic, change making professional body for musicians. With a current membership of over 11,000, the ISM is known for its campaigning and policy work as well as services ranging from legal advice and advocacy to counselling and professional development.

The ISM is looking for a Membership & Services Officer as part of the frontline reception team who are responsible for handling all kinds of queries including membership enquiries. You will have at least 2 years’ experience of working in an office environment. You must be confident with databases, be quick to pick up systems and processes, and understand the importance of accuracy and confidentiality when handling data.

You will have an excellent phone manner and a great customer service. You will always be willing to go the extra mile, have fantastic attention to detail and have a can-do attitude.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London and you will be expected to be based in the office.

For the full job description, please see our website: https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are the person for the job to recruitment@ism.org.

Closing date is 10am on Monday 27 March. Please note interviews will be held as and when suitable applications are received.