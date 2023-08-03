Merchandise Production Manager

Sandbag is a leading independent global merchandise company priding itself on creating innovative product ranges for clients primarily focused on the entertainment sector. We are looking for a role in our Production Department.



This role involves working across a broad client base to develop and source creative merchandise ranges for worldwide touring, e-commerce, retail, licensing, and events. Liaising with account managers, designers and tour departments to ensure projects are achieved within deadlines.



Job Description:

Supply chain management from creative inception to product delivery globally

Work with music artists, management and the commercial teams to translate creative ideas into reality

Develop product ranges by working with suppliers and the in-house creative team

Negotiate pricing and best practices with suppliers and maintain supplier relationships

Source new products & suppliers based on client requirements and current fashion trends

Ensure product ranges are developed and approved within the timescales agreed

Oversee order lists to ensure expected delivery dates are met

Supervise all aspects of the end-to-end purchase process

Essential Requirements:

Knowledge of apparel, textiles, print processes & embellishment.

Experienced in global merchandise sourcing & manufacturing.

Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role.

A background in project management and using project management tools.

Must be able to provide valuable creative ideas and is an effective problem solver.

Desirable Requirements: