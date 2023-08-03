Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Merchandise Production Manager




Position:
Merchandise Production Manager
Employer:
Sandbag Ltd.
Category:
Production
Location:
Reading, Berkshire
Salary:
Depending on experience
Date Posted:
Aug 3rd 2023
Sandbag Ltd.
APPLY

Sandbag is a leading independent global merchandise company priding itself on creating innovative product ranges for clients primarily focused on the entertainment sector. We are looking for a role in our Production Department.

This role involves working across a broad client base to develop and source creative merchandise ranges for worldwide touring, e-commerce, retail, licensing, and events. Liaising with account managers, designers and tour departments to ensure projects are achieved within deadlines.

Job Description:

  • Supply chain management from creative inception to product delivery globally
  • Work with music artists, management and the commercial teams to translate creative ideas into reality
  • Develop product ranges by working with suppliers and the in-house creative team
  • Negotiate pricing and best practices with suppliers and maintain supplier relationships
  • Source new products & suppliers based on client requirements and current fashion trends
  • Ensure product ranges are developed and approved within the timescales agreed
  • Oversee order lists to ensure expected delivery dates are met
  • Supervise all aspects of the end-to-end purchase process

Essential Requirements:

  • Knowledge of apparel, textiles, print processes & embellishment.
  • Experienced in global merchandise sourcing & manufacturing.
  • Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role.
  • A background in project management and using project management tools.
  • Must be able to provide valuable creative ideas and is an effective problem solver.

Desirable Requirements:

  • Comes from a fashion or music merchandise background and/or holds relevant qualifications to the role.
  • An interest in the music industry, live shows & touring
APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023