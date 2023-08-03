Merchandise Production Manager

Sandbag is a leading independent global merchandise company priding itself on creating innovative product ranges for clients primarily focused on the entertainment sector. We are looking for a role in our Production Department.
This role involves working across a broad client base to develop and source creative merchandise ranges for worldwide touring, e-commerce, retail, licensing, and events. Liaising with account managers, designers and tour departments to ensure projects are achieved within deadlines.
Job Description:
- Supply chain management from creative inception to product delivery globally
- Work with music artists, management and the commercial teams to translate creative ideas into reality
- Develop product ranges by working with suppliers and the in-house creative team
- Negotiate pricing and best practices with suppliers and maintain supplier relationships
- Source new products & suppliers based on client requirements and current fashion trends
- Ensure product ranges are developed and approved within the timescales agreed
- Oversee order lists to ensure expected delivery dates are met
- Supervise all aspects of the end-to-end purchase process
Essential Requirements:
- Knowledge of apparel, textiles, print processes & embellishment.
- Experienced in global merchandise sourcing & manufacturing.
- Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role.
- A background in project management and using project management tools.
- Must be able to provide valuable creative ideas and is an effective problem solver.
Desirable Requirements:
- Comes from a fashion or music merchandise background and/or holds relevant qualifications to the role.
- An interest in the music industry, live shows & touring