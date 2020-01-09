Metadata Coordinator - Music

Incredible opportunity for a highly organised and detail oriented Metadata Coordinator to validate and maintain metadata for all releases at an established Music and Entertainment company.

You will be responsible for managing all metadata updates for all release that come through the record label using the in-house metadata system.

Based in offices in London, this role would suit a digital / music fanatic, with previous experience within a metadata or digital supply chain positon.

Key features will include:

Working with the Repertoire Manager and the rest of the digital team to advise the rest of the label on how metadata should be used to help meet business requirements

Working with the Digital Production Managers to ensure that all data is up to date in time for the desired releases dates

Assist the operations team with package set up of media files across the whole record label

The ideal candidate will:

Have previous experience of working in a metadata / digital supply chain position

Have knowledge around Content ID supply

Experience with SQL would be desirable

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this fantastic Metadata Coordinator opportunity, please apply now!