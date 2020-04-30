Metadata Support Manager - Music & Entertainment

Great opportunity for a customer-focused individual with a strong understanding of metadata and a passion for empowering people to use data systems more efficiently, to join the Metadata Operations team at an established music and entertainment company in London.

As a Metadata Support Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring a high standard of metadata with the company's web application; identifying and resolving any ongoing business issues/requests; and building solid relationships with individual users of the web application within assigned territories.

Based out of high spec, modern offices in London, this role would suit a confident relationship-builder with a solutions-orientated approach and strong interpretive skills. Previous experience within a music/entertainment/media environment is highly advantageous.

The successful Metadata Support Manager will receive:

* 25 days annual leave

* Private medical insurance

* Subsidised gym membership

* Variety of discounts and perks

If your experience matches the above and you’re interested in finding out more about this exciting opportunity, please apply now!?