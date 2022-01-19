Mid-level Social Specialist

Who are we?

Hype Lab was founded in 2016 with a single goal; to build a full-service social agency driven by passion for music and social content.



Since then, we’ve established ourselves as a mainstay within the music industry, working with a wide range of labels, artists, DJs, promoters and music brands to achieve their social media goals.



We place a strong emphasis on creating amazing content for our clients and believe social isn’t about selling but about building a real connection between fan and brand by tapping into audience culture.



The role

We’re looking for a talented individual who can confidently showcase their ability in the social media x music space in a social specialist role, working with the cream of the UK’s artist and music brand propositions in the UK, with a focus on artists that operate within the alternative pop and singer-songwriter genres.



Initially, you’ll be nurtured in-house by our experienced management team but ultimately relied upon to service your own roster of musical acts with finesse, with oversight and support from your manager.



The role provides a huge opportunity to help shape the future of our growing agency and how we service our artists and is an ideal springboard to build a career in the music x social space.

We're looking for someone who can really hit the ground running. We're at a stage in our growth where we're winning new business all the time and need talented social specialists to help us execute and impress our clients, keeping Hype Lab's reputation at the very top of the industry.

Your responsibilities

You'll be responsible for all day-to-day client management across your patch of artists, primarily within our alternative-pop & singer-songwriter roster as well as more broadly across wider artist clients.

You'll work with our design team to create outstanding social content for your clients, taking the lead on creative direction and ideation of all your projects. Your ideas will be informed by your working knowledge of the alt-pop & singer-songwriter music scene.

You’ll work collaboratively & directly with your artist roster to execute content that keeps them front-and-centre.

You'll create all social strategies & manage campaign planning for each of your clients.

You'll produce monthly reports & run channel management for all social media pages for your clients - we want to know what's doing well (and what isn't) and expect you to respond to those trends in your content creation.

You'll collaborate with our management & senior leadership teams to develop your ability, knowledge, and style in order to delight our clients, every time.

About you:



You'll flourish here if you:

Have a deep knowledge & insight of the music industry (specifically within the alt-pop & singer-songwriter genres).

Live & breathe music culture, and social media.

Are super organised & proactive.

Can stay focused and display resilience in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.

Are a real creative genius, constantly on the lookout for fresh ideas & inspiration.

Are comfortable using native mobile content creation tools such as TikTok & Instagram Stories to create artist-focused content for your clients.

Can execute meticulously whilst staying energetic and passionate.

Have a good social media brain, know how the platforms work & can keep on top of trends, changes & challenges.

Can be the driving force behind your clients' success & consider yourself to be an extension of their management team.

Are reliable & personable with a desire to build close relationships with your clients & directly with artists.

Are sociable with a great sense of fun and humour.

Have exceptionally high standards, with zero room for error and a meticulous eye for detail.

Can spot trends within data in order to maximise opportunities to create content our audiences will love.

Love dogs (we have two of them in the Hype Lab family and they're always knocking about the office).

Due to the growth we're currently experiencing as an agency, we're looking for someone who can hit the ground running and start making a real impact right from day one. We ask that all our Mid-level Social Specialists have 1-3 years’ experience in social for either musicians, ideally within an agency, artist management company or label. Salary will reflect your experience.

In addition, you:

Can demonstrate your ability to generate content ideas for social media with a cultural mindset.

Have a deep understanding of niche genres within alt-pop music.

Preferably have a wider passion in other music genres that the agency operates in such as bass-music, urban music & house music.

Can clearly demonstrate you live & breathe social media, and are an active user of all the core social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok).

Have a strong working knowledge of social media platforms, and optimum strategies for leveraging them as a promotional tool.

Are experienced in nurturing relationships and solving problems creatively for your clients.

Tap into audience culture when creating content in order to build a real connection between fan & brand.

Can confidently brief and work with designers to create social media content.

Have excellent copywriting skills.

Have some experience of setting up paid social media campaigns.

Clearly and confidently communicate, both in person and online.

Project manage like a boss and juggle lots of spinning plates.

We're a team who like to muck in together - as a small business it's essential that we leave our egos at the door and do whatever it takes to get the job done perfectly.

We drive a work-hard, play-hard culture because we love our clients and have a great time being the best at what we do. We're looking for someone who wants to really develop their craft, do a great job for our clients, and have some fun along the way.



Ultimately, we're a young and hungry agency with the belief that every single person who works here has a massive impact on our success. That's why we really look after our employees and offer some great perks in return, to make your work life that bit more enjoyable.



So, what's in it for you?



We nurture every single one of our employees, meaning this is a place for you to learn, develop and really mould your career within the music industry.



You'll be part of a young, driven, and creative team and, because we're currently going through a really exciting period of growth, you'll be given the opportunity to help us define the company as we get bigger and better.



Not only do we offer competitive industry salaries, but we also chuck in a load of extra benefits for our team too:

We work with some of the biggest musicians, labels & festivals in the UK & internationally and develop close working relationships with all our clients, so you could be collaborating with some of your favourite artists & bands.

On top of 24 days annual leave, the office is closed over the Christmas period for 1-2 weeks meaning you always get a few extra days off for free.

We offer flexible working hours and most of our team work remotely for most of the time. We only need you in the office 2 days a week meaning you get the best of both worlds. We do plenty of fun stuff on those couple of office days too!

We"ve got loads of social & 'extra curricular' stuff going on, all on us!

Summer & Christmas company parties

Monthly team drinks

Fortnightly lunches in the office

Gaming tournaments on our office console

Free access to production & DJ studios for your personal use

Christmas & birthday presents for everyone!

If you like the sound of us and think you could be our newest Mid-Level Social Media Specialist, please reach out to hi@hype-lab.co.uk with your CV and tell us why you think you'd be a great addition to the team.