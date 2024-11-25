Mid-Weight Designer

We are Blackstar Agency. We specialise in building innovative campaigns for artists and brands providing services such as campaign management, digital marketing, social management, asset creation & creative direction with team members across the UK & US markets.

We are looking for a new person to join our multidisciplinary creative team, made up of diverse skill sets with work spanning across artwork design, video editing, animation, creative direction, photo editing, content capture, and much more.

Our range of services is designed to be both innovative and flexible to best suit the needs of the project. Our clients include Sony Music, Parlophone, Universal Music, Polydor, Island Records, AWAL, BMG, EMI, Ignition, Cooking Vinyl, Virgin Records, Decca and many more.

We are looking for a Midweight Designer to join our Creative Studio, to work alongside our team of designers. The candidate would join us in supporting and working across current and future projects, which require a broad range of skill sets with a focus on digital content.

You will be involved in creating fitting and beautiful content across our roster, as well as taking on bespoke projects from our external client base.

At BSA we work collaboratively across all sides of the company, whether you play an active role on the project or not. We celebrate each person's strengths and personal interests in order to support growth, generate creative ideas and bring a personal touch into everything we do.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Asset creation through design, animation, and editing, for delivery across multiple platforms and relevant specifications

Design work based on campaign requirements, client briefs, and an understanding of the artist’s ‘brand’

Idea generation and workshopping, individually and across the team

Supporting the team managing incoming briefs/outdoing deliveries

Responding promptly to feedback and amend requests

Video and photography shoots in the studio on/location

Providing creative ideas and guidance to the wider BSA team

Understanding and researching new technologies and changes to social platforms/delivery specs

IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:

Passion for music and design

Ability to adapt visual language based on clients creative direction

Strong awareness of current trends within music and culture

Great communication skills and confidence when collaborating and working in a team

Great problem solver

Great attention to detail

Ability to work independently when developing and executing ideas

A well-rounded creative skill set

A strong desire for learning and development

Advanced proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, namely Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects (InDesign and Illustrator a bonus)

A keen eye for and understanding of design fundamentals

An understanding of social media and short-form content principles

Knowledge of camera, studio and audio equipment

3D design knowledge not required, but welcomed

Graduates are welcome and all skill levels and experiences are equally considered.

Important Notes:

This is a full time hybrid role, requiring 3 days per week in the office based in Brixton, London.

We are only able to take applications from candidates that have the right to work in the UK.

Applicants will be contacted if they are selected for an interview by December 5th 2024, we sadly cannot provide individual CV feedback.

Find out more about us on our website & visit our Tik Tok for a behind-the-scenes insight with the team