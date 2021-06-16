MP Lecturer

Contractual Hours: Freelance, variable hours depending on subject area and student numbers.



BIMM Bristol are moving through an exciting time of expansion and curriculum development, we are looking for industry experts who may be new to teaching as well as experienced lecturers with industry experience to work with us on a freelance basis.

You:



As a creative industry professional, you will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to BIMM, sharing what you have to develop our upcoming generation. We particularly encourage applications from Disabled people, women, minority genders, and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, as these individuals are currently under-represented in our workforce. If you already have a post-graduate qualification (Level 7 or 8) then this will be advantageous.



We are looking for expertise in the following areas:

Studio design and acoustics

Foley & location recording

History and context of music production

Electronic music production and mixing



Us

We are committed to establishing a culture of inclusivity across BIMM Institute, so that we truly represent the diversity of our students and the creative industries, both in what we teach and how we work. Our mission is that our Music Production courses educate, support, and enable the music makers of the future by understanding what came before, what is happening right now and how to be part of shaping the future of creative industries. We do this through practical production work, understanding the context and history of music production, and developing critical thinking and analytical skills.



We are developing our teaching faculty with the introduction of new degree modules and have opportunities for regular teaching from September 2021, as well as cover teaching/deputising and guest lecturing on an ad hoc basis. BIMM provides internal training and professional development for all lecturers, especially those new to teaching.



Interested in joining our growing team of lecturers and becoming part of a movement that takes an active and passionate role in educating the next generation of creative professionals?



Please send us an expression of interest alongside your current CV. For an informal discussion contact Electronic Music Production Course Leader Sophia Loizou, sophialoizou@bimm.co.uk or Music and Sound Production Course Leader Simon Hunt, simonhunt@bimm.co.uk



All posts are subject to Right to Work and DBS checks.