Music Agent's Assistant

Job description:
We are looking for a highly-organized candidate with a strong work ethic and a passion for music. Must have the ability to multi-task and stay calm and proactive in a high-pressure & fast-moving environment. Experience in an assistant position at a booking agency required. The role will be mostly administrative and you will have a list of daily tasks including but not limited to entering show deals into our booking program to generate contracts and itineraries, collecting signed contracts & deposits, ticket counts, and finals from promoters, processing artist payout statements after a show or tour plays, coordinating tour announce and on sales, interacting directly with artists and their teams to update them on all pertinent details relating to their tour(s), calendar management, and more.
Basic job description
- Input all shows and associated costs into the booking system
- Track deposit and balance payments and settle tours in multiple currencies
- Generate artist payment statements in multiple currencies
- Pay out artists in multiple currencies in a timely manner
- Work closely with promoters and tax accountants to write and execute individual artist contracts and production contracts
- Work with promoters to reduce local taxation and issue tax certificates in each country
- Advise clients on VISA, Social Security, TAJA and other entry requirements for each country
- Coordinate CoS (Certificate of Sponsorship) applications for non-UK citizens to travel to the UK for work
- Oversee and track production invoices and receipts
- Generate, issue and track invoices in multiple currencies
- Maintain and distribute ticket counts for all tours on a regular basis
- Create and maintain artist files and current assets
- Create and maintain artist grids and tour schedules
- Upkeep of roster and band contact info.
- Schedule meetings, appointments etc.
- Upkeep of festival / promoter / venue grids
- Collecting and approving tour artwork and ticket links
- Collecting submissions for tour supports and maintaining grids & submissions lists
Skills / qualifications
- General proficiency in Excel, Word, Outlook
- Proficient in calendar management and scheduling
- Detail-oriented, organized, and able to multi-task under pressure in a timely fashion
- Knowledge of Opus booking system is a plus
- Good understanding of math and currency exchange
- Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a timely manner whilst working within multiple time zones
- Self-motivated
- Ability to stay calm and proactive in a high-pressure environment
- Willingness to make phone calls and build relationships