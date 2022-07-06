Music Agent's Assistant

Job description:

We are looking for a highly-organized candidate with a strong work ethic and a passion for music. Must have the ability to multi-task and stay calm and proactive in a high-pressure & fast-moving environment. Experience in an assistant position at a booking agency required. The role will be mostly administrative and you will have a list of daily tasks including but not limited to entering show deals into our booking program to generate contracts and itineraries, collecting signed contracts & deposits, ticket counts, and finals from promoters, processing artist payout statements after a show or tour plays, coordinating tour announce and on sales, interacting directly with artists and their teams to update them on all pertinent details relating to their tour(s), calendar management, and more.

Basic job description

Input all shows and associated costs into the booking system

Track deposit and balance payments and settle tours in multiple currencies

Generate artist payment statements in multiple currencies

Pay out artists in multiple currencies in a timely manner

Work closely with promoters and tax accountants to write and execute individual artist contracts and production contracts

Work with promoters to reduce local taxation and issue tax certificates in each country

Advise clients on VISA, Social Security, TAJA and other entry requirements for each country

Coordinate CoS (Certificate of Sponsorship) applications for non-UK citizens to travel to the UK for work

Oversee and track production invoices and receipts

Generate, issue and track invoices in multiple currencies

Maintain and distribute ticket counts for all tours on a regular basis

Create and maintain artist files and current assets

Create and maintain artist grids and tour schedules

Upkeep of roster and band contact info.

Schedule meetings, appointments etc.

Upkeep of festival / promoter / venue grids

Collecting and approving tour artwork and ticket links

Collecting submissions for tour supports and maintaining grids & submissions lists

Skills / qualifications