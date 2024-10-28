Music and Merchandise Executive

What we’re looking for:

We are looking for a proactive individual to manage and grow our Music Merchandise program, with a strong focus on overseeing our e-commerce platform, including product setup, supplier coordination, and fulfilment to ensure a seamless customer experience.

We seek a candidate with experience and passion for the music and entertainment industry, who can build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders to secure new opportunities in merchandise and throughout the production process.

We are looking for someone measured and logistically minded supporting on-site operations at our Royal Albert Hall concerts, including staff coordination, stock management, and accreditation.

We value creative individuals who can contribute to the development of unique merchandise products, ensuring high-quality presentation and alignment with our fundraising objectives.

What we offer:



Leave : 25 days of annual leave, which increases with service, in addition to bank holidays and a 3- or 4-day closure over the Christmas period. We also have finish early Fridays in August and quarterly rest days to step away from day-to-day work and refocus.

: 25 days of annual leave, which increases with service, in addition to bank holidays and a 3- or 4-day closure over the Christmas period. We also have finish early Fridays in August and quarterly rest days to step away from day-to-day work and refocus. Paid Carer and Compassionate Leave : paid time off to care for family members or dependants.

: paid time off to care for family members or dependants. Paid Parental Leave: enhanced pay for parental leave such as maternity leave, paternity leave or adoption leave.

enhanced pay for parental leave such as maternity leave, paternity leave or adoption leave. Paid Volunteering Leave : support your community by taking paid leave for volunteering activities.

: support your community by taking paid leave for volunteering activities. Health Cashback Plan : access a health cashback plan to cover medical expenses.

: access a health cashback plan to cover medical expenses. Life assurance and Income Protection : financial support if you’re unable to work due to illness or injury.

: financial support if you’re unable to work due to illness or injury. Discount scheme : access exclusive savings at various high street retailers and gyms.

: access exclusive savings at various high street retailers and gyms. Flexible Working: we care about your wellbeing and encourage flexible work arrangements to promote work-life balance.

How to apply:

You’ll need to register on our portal, complete a short application and answer four questions about your skills and experience in relation to the role.

Key dates:

Applications by 3rd November 2024. First round interviews (to take place virtually) will be held on 8th November 2024. Second round interviews on 13th November 2024.

Our commitment to inclusion and accessibility:



At Teenage Cancer Trust one of our key focuses is around equity and making sure our services are accessible and inclusive to all young people with cancer, with no-one left behind.

We have the same goal for people working with us. Teenage Cancer Trust is committed to recognising and valuing individual differences and the contributions of all people. In line with our equity, diversity and inclusion commitments, we would love to see applications from LGBTQ+ people, people of colour/those from ethnically diverse communities, disabled people and people with caring responsibilities.

Should you require any assistance or adjustments to support your application or interview process, such as accommodating neurodiversity where additional time for tasks, meeting the panellists beforehand or a different interview format (online/offline/in person) or if you require the job description or job advert in an alternative format. Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at hr@teenagecancertrust.org



Privacy and Safeguarding:



At Teenage Cancer Trust we take our commitment to safeguarding seriously and work to protect and promote the rights of the young people who we support. Our safeguarding responsibilities extend to the children and adults who work to support the charity, who we also have a duty of care to protect. Safeguarding is at the forefront of each activity we carry out. In line with our approach, this role is subject to a DBS check (Disclosure and Barring Service).

For information on how we collect, store and process personal data please refer to our privacy policy:https://www.teenagecancertrust.org/about-us/privacy-policy