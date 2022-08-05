Music Assistant - Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks are currently looking for an enthusiastic and creative Music Assistant to join the

Post Production team on Hollyoaks. The successful candidate will possess a broad

knowledge of and have a keen interest in music, particularly in regards to new and upcoming

artists, as well as having excellent administration skills to enable precise music reporting.

Key duties of the role will include: assisting the Music Supervisor, and Editors with music

searches for scenes, management of the music cue sheets for the UK and international

broadcasts, maintaining production music playlists and using the production libraries to

replace commercial music for international broadcast.

Required Skills and Knowledge:

Essential:

Accurate, efficient, and reliable administration skills to facilitate precise music reporting.

Knowledge of or keenness to learn and retain information about music clearance, with a particular focus on the C4 PRS for music IPC & PPL Blanket Agreements (including contentious uses and exclusion lists).

Strong communication skills.

A broad knowledge of music with a particular focus on new and upcoming artists.

The ability and keenness to spend some time getting to know our production music libraries.

Good IT and technical skills to help with preparing music for the shoot/edit.

Excellent interpersonal skills to allow effective communication with staff across all aspects of production

Desirable:

An understanding of different clearance restrictions across various platforms in particular the IPC.

Knowledge of Pro Tools.

Understanding what music works well on TV and what is suitable for each program and its audience. Then to check clearance, log it and transfer to the appropriate dub or edit suite as quickly as possible.

We are committed to building a culturally diverse workforce and therefore encourage applications from groups that are underrepresented in the TV industry. If you require any support with the application process, please do get in touch by emailing recruitment@limepictures.com

Contract: Fixed term – 6 months

Location: Liverpool

Successful applicants will be invited for an interview on Thursday 18th August

A full copy of the job description is available on request.