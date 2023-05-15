Music Brand Partnerships Assistant

UTA is seeking an Assistant for the Music Brand Partnerships team to join our London office.

We are a team of music branding and marketing experts that work with our roster of music clients to develop campaigns and establish partnerships with top global brands. The ideal candidate is passionate about the music business and has a curiosity for how artists can integrate with brands beyond concerts.

This position is responsible for providing administrative support to a Music Brand Partnership agent. You’ll be responsible for administrative tasks including tracking contracts, artist and brand pitching material, diary and travel management, maintaining spreadsheets, tracking payments for deals, managing artist schedules, co-ordinating with managers, brands and colleagues at all levels.

What You’ll Do:

Your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Managing phone, calendar, and research for meetings; scheduling virtual meetings and calls, internally and externally?

Maintaining spreadsheets, and drafting correspondence

Liaising with external clients and partners, and internal staff at all levels, joining calls + sending out follow-ups / taking note of next steps

Preparing monthly expense reports for review and submission to Finance for approval

Supporting with developing client business strategies in response to their business direction and challenges they face

Working with other agencies (e.g. PR, brand and media agencies) to obtain client briefs and opportunities

Be able to spot organic growth opportunities and support on new business opportunities

Working with team to conduct research and create presentations

Creating and managing marketing materials needed for brand and artist pitches as needed by Music Brand Partnership agents

Tracking and reviewing contracts, client calendars and payments through a series of detailed grids

Maintaining and managing deal trackers

Responsible for finance across all deals, liaising with artist & buyer teams.

What You’ll Need:

Experience in a similar role, ideally with an entertainment company, or a PR or advertising agency

A background in social expertise and creativity across agencies and consumer brands

Preferred, but not essential - fluency in a European language, ideally French

You could find yourself working across a varied range of clients, and should be comfortable thinking across a range of areas, from crisps and beer to banking, as well as an understanding of and curiosity about the wider entertainment industry

General understanding of the cultural and commercial landscape in which our clients operate and succeed

Experience creating decks and strategy road maps

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Confidence making contact with external agencies, presenting research, and contributing to strategy discussions

Strong organisational skills

Ability to prioritise a busy workload, managing several projects simultaneously

Ability to develop business relationships with clients, senior-level executives, and colleagues

The ability to thrive in a fast-paced, client service-focused work environment

An understanding of the latest platform developments and capabilities across digital channels

Highly proficient technical skills with Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Keynote)

Familiarity with systems including Zoom, Slack, Photoshop, and Concur

A positive, curious attitude, a willingness to “go the extra mile”, contribute creativity, and be a team player and problem-solver

A passion for the work out clients do, with a forward-thinking outlook, focused on elevating our clients and helping them succeed.

What You’ll Get

A competitive salary

A benefits package to support your wellbeing, including private medical insurance and gym membership

The unique and exciting opportunity to work at one of the leading global entertainment companies

The opportunity to work in an inclusive and diverse company culture

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers — from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects, KLUTCH Sports Group, Curtis Brown Group, and MediaLink. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London.

For more information: https://www.unitedtalent.com/about/

Many of our colleagues spend their careers here. It’s one of the reasons UTA is considered to be among the entertainment industry’s best places to work. At UTA, the belief in the client relationship is paramount – marked by respect, a sense of stewardship, and a commitment to an artist’s entire creative life. Our commitment to every employee is the same. UTA seeks the innovators, the entrepreneurs. The talented, the creative, the thoughtful. And, the passionate, who share our love for the work all of us are privileged to do.

We encourage applications from all people with relevant experience and skills and are determined to ensure that no person receives less favourable treatment because of age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, nationality race, ethnicity, religion or belief, disability, or caring responsibilities. If you require us to make any adjustments throughout the interview process to meet your needs, please let us know.