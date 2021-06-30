MUSIC CENTRAL ASSISTANT / MUSIC AGENT ASSISTANT

The Company:

WME, William Morris Entertainment, part of the Endeavor network, is a leading entertainment talent agency representing artists and content creators across all media platforms, specifically movies, television, music, theatre, digital and publishing. Headquartered in The US WME also has offices in the UK and Australia.

The Role

The Music Central team are the administrative foundation of the Music Department and are integral to providing support to Music assistants in both the UK and the US. The role is fast paced, with extensive training provided. Progression is most commonly into the role of a Music Agent’s Assistant within our Personal Appearances team. Once in this elevated position, you will provide a broad range of support to your dedicated Agent. You will be responsible for the administration of the agent’s office, ensuring seamless client service, and strong internal communication.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to:

Compiling ticket count grids for upcoming shows

Data entry regarding venues, clients, etc using in-house systems

Providing first class assistance to agents to cover assistant absence

In-depth research projects for agents as required

Preparing presentations for internal and client meetings, and presenting in staff meetings

Setting up Certificates of Sponsorship for artists travelling into the UK

Compiling and distributing music administration reports

Taking on overflow work from assistant desks

Diary management, travel planning, and other PA functions for the agent you support

Providing feedback on work delegated to the Music Central support team, and assisting in the training of new staff members

Other ad hoc duties as they arise

The Person

The ideal candidate will be looking to progress their careers and have a long-term interest in a career in the music industry. You will be both professional and passionate about music and entertainment. You will possess exceptional organisation and communication skills and understand the importance of excellent client service and absolute discretion. As well as possessing:

A hard-working, extra-mile attitude compatible with this fast-paced, high-energy business

A willingness to learn quickly and assist wherever required with a positive attitude

Exceptional time management, quick prioritisation and an initiative-taking, problem-solving attitude

Sensitivity to the needs of creative clients – previous music industry experience is desirable

Confidence working with MS Office on a daily basis, with a strong grasp of numbers

Absolute confidentiality and discretion at all times

For more details and to apply with a CV and covering letter, please visit – https://wmeimg.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/WMEIMGEMEA/job/London---New-Oxford-Street/Music-Central-Assistant---Music-Agent-Assistant_JR5418-1

Endeavor is an equal opportunities employer and encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, or religion or belief. We are committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.