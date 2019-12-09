Music Central Assistant

The Company
WME, William Morris Entertainment, part of the Endeavor network, is a leading entertainment talent agency representing artists and content creators across all media platforms, specifically movies, television, music, theatre, digital and publishing. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, WME also has offices in New York, Nashville, London and Sydney.
In 2014 WME acquired IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion and media. Endeavor also owns Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Riders and Miss Universe as well as representing the NFL and NHL. Together, our companies offer an unparalleled client roster, strategic partnerships with sponsors and brands and marquee assets across sports, entertainment, events, music and fashion.
The Role
The Music Central team are the administrative foundation of the Music Department, providing support to assistants in both the UK and the US. The role is fast-paced, with extensive training provided. Progression is most commonly into a role as a Music Agent’s Assistant.
Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to:
- Compiling ticket count grids for upcoming shows
- Data entry regarding venues, clients, etc using in-house systems
- Providing assistance to agents to cover assistant absence
- In-depth research projects for agents as required
- Preparing presentations for internal and client meetings, and presenting in staff meetings
- Setting up Certificates of Sponsorship for artists travelling into the UK
- Compiling and distributing music administration reports
- Taking on overflow work from assistant desks
- Other ad hoc duties as they arise
The Person
The ideal candidate will be professional, presentable, and passionate about the music industry. They will demonstrate exceptional organisation and communication skills, and will understand the importance of excellent client service and absolute discretion. They will have a long-term interest in a career in the music industry, as well as possessing:
- A hard-working, extra-mile attitude compatible with this fast-paced, high-energy business
- A willingness to learn quickly and assist wherever required with a positive attitude at all times
- Exceptional organisation and time management, quick prioritisation and an initiative-taking, problem-solving attitude
- Sensitivity to the needs of creative clients – previous music industry experience is desirable
- Confidence working with MS Office on a daily basis, with a strong grasp of numbers
- Absolute confidentiality and discretion at all times. All WME employees are required to sign a confidentiality agreement
Please submit a CV and covering letter to wmeukrecruitment@wmeentertainment.com with the subject line ‘Music Central Assistant (Music Week)’.