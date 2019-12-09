Music Central Assistant

The Company

WME, William Morris Entertainment, part of the Endeavor network, is a leading entertainment talent agency representing artists and content creators across all media platforms, specifically movies, television, music, theatre, digital and publishing. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, WME also has offices in New York, Nashville, London and Sydney.

In 2014 WME acquired IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion and media. Endeavor also owns Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Riders and Miss Universe as well as representing the NFL and NHL. Together, our companies offer an unparalleled client roster, strategic partnerships with sponsors and brands and marquee assets across sports, entertainment, events, music and fashion.

The Role

The Music Central team are the administrative foundation of the Music Department, providing support to assistants in both the UK and the US. The role is fast-paced, with extensive training provided. Progression is most commonly into a role as a Music Agent’s Assistant.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to:

Compiling ticket count grids for upcoming shows

Data entry regarding venues, clients, etc using in-house systems

Providing assistance to agents to cover assistant absence

In-depth research projects for agents as required

Preparing presentations for internal and client meetings, and presenting in staff meetings

Setting up Certificates of Sponsorship for artists travelling into the UK

Compiling and distributing music administration reports

Taking on overflow work from assistant desks

Other ad hoc duties as they arise

The Person

The ideal candidate will be professional, presentable, and passionate about the music industry. They will demonstrate exceptional organisation and communication skills, and will understand the importance of excellent client service and absolute discretion. They will have a long-term interest in a career in the music industry, as well as possessing:

A hard-working, extra-mile attitude compatible with this fast-paced, high-energy business

A willingness to learn quickly and assist wherever required with a positive attitude at all times

Exceptional organisation and time management, quick prioritisation and an initiative-taking, problem-solving attitude

Sensitivity to the needs of creative clients – previous music industry experience is desirable

Confidence working with MS Office on a daily basis, with a strong grasp of numbers

Absolute confidentiality and discretion at all times. All WME employees are required to sign a confidentiality agreement

Please submit a CV and covering letter to wmeukrecruitment@wmeentertainment.com with the subject line ‘Music Central Assistant (Music Week)’.