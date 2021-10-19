Music Co-Ordinator

Our mission is to break down the barriers of today to release the potential of tomorrow. Join us today and release yours.

There are two things that we want to share with anyone considering joining us.

Firstly, we’ve got big ambitions for our colleagues and the future of the organisation. These include our vision that inclusion and accessibility drive every conversation we have and every decision we make. We want our workforce to fully represent the communities and customers we serve, because a diverse business is a better business. We value every colleague, their diversity and the contribution that they make. When we say you’re welcome at BT, we really mean it.

Secondly, the one thing the pandemic has taught us is that a lot of current and future colleagues, where and when possible, want to embrace hybrid working. Therefore, we are introducing smart working at BT. Smart working means having the flexibility to choose, as a team, how and where you work depending on your team’s deliverables and needs; when you are at your shared core location to connect with others and when not. It may not be for every role, and, as part of the recruitment process, you’ll have the chance to discuss smart working and how it might work for the job you are applying for.





About this role

You will be an important part of the BT Sport Music team. We provide music licensing, reporting and creative support to all areas of BT Sport. We are pro-active in making music a key part of BT Sport’s personality, pushing creative music decisions and working to create great relationships both internally with music users at BT Sport and externally with rights holders and other key suppliers.

You'll have the following responsibilities

Music Clearances, Licensing & Reporting:

• Clearing music under BT Sport’s PRS and PPL blanket licences.

• Advising and training producers on BT Sport Music guidelines and dealing with licensing queries.

• Managing producer accounts for clearance, reporting and library systems.

• Collate, administer and ingest cue sheets.

• Providing support to the BT Sport Music team, including ad hoc invoicing, filing, track registration, royalty tracking, data collation and administrative tasks as required.

Creative Support:

• Music supervision – providing music searches to brief with both commercial and library music. Inspiring BT Sport producers with playlists of new music that meet their editorial needs and BT Sport Music’s creative remit.

• Sourcing music files from rights holders.

• Engaging with producers via regular check-ins and attending production meetings.

• Maintenance of in-house BT Sport Music library and the BT Sport Music website.

• Maintenance of the BT Sport Music Spotify and social media accounts to amplify music use on BT Sport.

• Regular clipping up of key music moments for review and sharing with producers.

Rights holder relationships

• Engaging with and maintaining great relationships with labels, publishers and MCPS libraries.

• Sharing clips with artists labels, publishers and libraries.

You'll have the following skills & experience

• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

• Confident in building positive relationships with producers and rights holders.

• Great attention to detail.

• Ability to prioritise work-load to ensure deadlines are met.

• Passionate about music, sport and television and have a deep knowledge of and appreciation for all three.

• Understanding of how music use conveys explicit and implicit brand messages.

Preferred experience

Producing searches and playlists to brief – working with commercial and production music.

Experience of licensing and reporting music for a broadcaster or production company.

Awareness of the creative processes involved in making music.

Music library maintenance and cataloguing of tracks.

An understanding of music copyright and licensing.

Benefits

Competitive salary

25 days annual leave (plus bank holidays)

10% on target bonus

Option to join the Healthcare Cash Plan

Pension scheme

Shares Plan

Flexible benefits: cycle to work, childcare vouchers, healthcare, etc.

Discounted BT products





About BT

BT has a key role in British society, fostering change and leading technology innovation. From delivering the Olympics, to supporting the emergency services, to investing more into research than any other UK technology company, we take pride in everything we do - and in the people who work here.

We're now a global company operating at the forefront of the information age, employing 90,000 people in 180 countries. And we're on a mission. Guided by our core values of Personal, Simple and Brilliant our goal is to help customers, communities and businesses overcome barriers and release their potential.

So, if you're interested in the power of potential, why not join us today and release yours? You can read more here about what it's like to work at BT

How to Apply

It's easy to apply online; you just need a copy of your up-to-date CV and to follow the step-by step process. Don't worry if you need to make changes - you'll have the opportunity to review and edit your work on the final page. We look forward to receiving your application!