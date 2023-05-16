Music Consultant

About our agency



Music Concierge is a best-in-class global music agency specialising in the creation of brand identity through music. For over a decade, we have been responsible for the signature sounds of internationally renowned luxury brands including One&Only, Raffles and Mandarin Oriental. We also curate music identities for design-led lifestyle hotels, luxury retail and automotive brands and wellness destinations. Music changes how people think, lifts their mood and influences their behaviour. We sculpt soundscapes to create unique atmospheres, reinforce brand values and enhance customer experiences.



We are a growing team (60+ people), with offices in London, Dubai, South Africa, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Shanghai.

www.musicconcierge.co.uk



Our sister agencies span other creative and technical disciplines, with a particular focus on wellness.

www.kaleidovision.co.uk

www.earthskycollection.com



About this role



We are looking for a dynamic individual to join our team working with our music department.



You will play a key role within a highly respected creative agency, assisting the music team with projects being delivered to our customers.



Through client-facing meetings and briefings you’ll gain a sound understanding of their needs. From your consultation and research, you will develop inspiring creative concepts that support our clients’ business objectives, sourcing and curating appropriate music in line with the brief. This relates to designing music playlists, not composing original material.



About you



You will be naturally out-going, sparklingly bright, wholly professional but genuinely excited about joining our team, and helping us deliver excellence for our customers.



You will have a passion for music, and knowledge across a multitude of genres, including jazz, classical, pop, world music, and all forms of electronic music. You will also bring with you a bulging industry contacts book and understanding of how to uncover hidden gems from the furthest corners of the music world, as well as proven experience in matching music with brands and spaces.



You’ll enjoy building long lasting client relationships. You’ll be a team player, but equally comfortable managing your own workload.



Alongside your creative talent, your professional and motivated approach to work means that you relish pressure and eat deadlines for breakfast.



Experience

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in the music industry probably within a music consultancy or equivalent curation or playlisting role

Proven ability to articulate and present creative and marketing ideas, both verbally and in writing

Experience of running and developing client relationships

Experience working with hospitality, F&B or retail brands is a plus

What we offer in return

Being part of an agency with a strong growth plan. We are at the top of our game and recognised as such at a global level.

Comprehensive benefits package including 22 days holiday, increasing by one day per year up to 27 days, Private GP access 24/7, life insurance, reward & recognition programmes

Flexible working – in the UK we have bases in Hertford and Shoreditch, mixed in with working from home

Please send your application to Fay.Simmons@kaleidovision.co.uk, including a cover letter, your CV and salary expectations.