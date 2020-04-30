Our client, a very successful 360 talent management and entertainment business, based in Manchester, seeks a highly accomplished, dynamic COO who can move the business forward both strategically, operationally and commercially. This role will sit alongside the CEO and focus on business and strategic operations, helping develop both business goals as well as the day to day running of the company. Responsibilities will encompass all aspects of running and expanding a relatively young business ranging from financial planning, HR, through to day to day leadership of a team.

The client is looking for a visionary, a commercially minded, strategic disruptor, with strong commercial acumen, solid music and entertainment industry experience and a proven passion and experience working with social impact organisations. You will have experience negotiating contracts, with a clear understanding of royalties and be familiar with music contract related terms. You must have proven experience building creative businesses and income streams and possess the ability to lead and inspire.

Please send all applications to helen@themusicmarket.co.uk. Due to the volume of applications, we cannot respond to every candidate that applies for this vacancy. Should you not hear from us within 10 working days, please assume you have been unsuccessful at this time. If you are already registered with us, please contact your consultant directly.

By submitting your cv for consideration, you are consenting to its retention for the purpose of securing you work. Any information you provide in response to this advertisement will be subject to the protection of GDPR, our policy for which can be found at http://www.artsandmedia.org/Asp/uploadedFiles/File/Downloads/Privacy-NoticeDataDirectV1.pdf