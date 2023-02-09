Your site will load in 16 seconds
Music Coordinator Role




Position:
Music Coordinator Role
Employer:
45 RPM
Category:
Music
Location:
London
Salary:
Commensurate with experience.
Date Posted:
Feb 9th 2023
45 RPM
“I always thought songs are movies for the ears, and films are like songs for the eyes” - Tom Waits 

45 RPM Music Supervision Ltd are looking for a Music Coordinator to join our small and ambitious team of music supervisors.

About 45RPM

We are a collective of music supervisors who offer a bespoke music service across film and TV. Recent projects have included Mayflies, Ticket to Paradise, The Crown, Slow Horses, Gangs of London, See How They Run, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Brassic and Extraordinary.

About This Role

As the Music Co-ordinator, your role will be supporting the team which provides music supervision, clearance and licensing services in film and television. Salary commensurate with experience.

About You

A passion for music and a strong general knowledge across musical genres 

A keen interest in film and television

Highly organized with impeccable attention to detail

Self-motivated with the ability to use initiative and think ahead

Collaborative and likes to work as part of a team

Basic knowledge and ability to use Excel, Googlesheets, Word

Happy to work in both Kings X or Haggerston.

Experience working within the film, television, or music/sync industry a bonus but not essential.

Key Responsibilities

  • Researching music rights holders 
  • Creating and managing online spreadsheets, databases and documents with an impeccable attention to detail 
  • Reading treatments and scripts and logging music uses
  • Logging and tracking of licensing activity
  • Sourcing high resolution audio files from rights holders
  • Drafting clearance requests
  • Coordinating final deliverables to production teams/distributors, including sourcing audio files and credits
  • Managing and maintaining team’s DISCO account
  • Filling out music cue sheets
  • Compiling music research and writing artist biographies
  • Assisting in library music searches
  • Assisting in commercial music searches
  • Cataloguing new music on DISCO
  • Working closely with the team on improving processes and workflow

To apply please send your CV and covering letter to applyto45rpm@gmail.com by 5th March 2023.

 

APPLY
