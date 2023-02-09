Music Coordinator Role

“I always thought songs are movies for the ears, and films are like songs for the eyes” - Tom Waits

45 RPM Music Supervision Ltd are looking for a Music Coordinator to join our small and ambitious team of music supervisors.

About 45RPM

We are a collective of music supervisors who offer a bespoke music service across film and TV. Recent projects have included Mayflies, Ticket to Paradise, The Crown, Slow Horses, Gangs of London, See How They Run, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Brassic and Extraordinary.

About This Role

As the Music Co-ordinator, your role will be supporting the team which provides music supervision, clearance and licensing services in film and television. Salary commensurate with experience.

About You

A passion for music and a strong general knowledge across musical genres

A keen interest in film and television

Highly organized with impeccable attention to detail

Self-motivated with the ability to use initiative and think ahead

Collaborative and likes to work as part of a team

Basic knowledge and ability to use Excel, Googlesheets, Word

Happy to work in both Kings X or Haggerston.

Experience working within the film, television, or music/sync industry a bonus but not essential.

Key Responsibilities

Researching music rights holders

Creating and managing online spreadsheets, databases and documents with an impeccable attention to detail

Reading treatments and scripts and logging music uses

Logging and tracking of licensing activity

Sourcing high resolution audio files from rights holders

Drafting clearance requests

Coordinating final deliverables to production teams/distributors, including sourcing audio files and credits

Coordinating final deliverables to production teams/distributors, including sourcing audio files and credits

Filling out music cue sheets

Compiling music research and writing artist biographies

Assisting in library music searches

Assisting in commercial music searches

Cataloguing new music on DISCO

Working closely with the team on improving processes and workflow

To apply please send your CV and covering letter to applyto45rpm@gmail.com by 5th March 2023.