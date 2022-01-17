C-BURN Systems Ltd

Music Curator

£23,000 per annum

Homebased with monthly travel to London

C-BURN is an established, vibrant and digital music company. We provide highly bespoke curated playlists that help shape many leading companies in the UK, Europe and the world to ensure their music is always on brand. Working in partnership with our clients we strive to achieve the perfect atmosphere to underpin and amplify their fuller customer experience by delivering great music.



We have been delivering high quality music solutions to the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors since 1998. Our key services are:





Bespoke playlists tailored to our clients’ audiences and trading patterns played on our music players (located within client’s venues).

An extensive range of digital music platforms, services and playlists to deliver in store music across hard disk, streaming and mobile technology.

A new self-servicing web based music platform called Mixtap.com.

Mobile applications to interact and control music for both staff and venue customers

Based in Clerkenwell, London with a staff of 17, we deliver music to over 4,500 sites in 70 countries across hospitality and retail brands that range from high street pubs and bars, family orientated restaurant chains, aspirational style bars to private members clubs, global hotel and international retail groups. On the back of significant investment we now have potential to grow even more rapidly and this role will play an essential part in that journey.

We are now looking for someone to join our creative team as a Music Curator. You will help them deliver our curated playlists that stay on brand and support the team in their work on special projects. Your principal role is to maintain and update our music channels, playlists, catalogue and streaming collections for both C-BURN and Mixtap.

You will also be required to import, tag and categorise new music and research and source music for our creative team. You will maintain our central music catalogue and update the song metadata and tagging within our music database. You need to be a music all-rounder in terms of genre knowledge, possess a good technical ability plus understanding of grammar when handling metadata.

If you wish to be considered you will need to send us the following information. Your most recent CV and accompanying letter explaining why your experience and qualification makes you the best candidate for the job. We also need you to complete the Music Profiling Challenge. Any applications we receive that do not complete all of the appropriate sections will not be considered.

To download an application pack, job description and music challenge please visit

https://bit.ly/C-BURNMUSIC-job-pack-music-curator

Your completed application should be emailed to jobs@c-burn.com and should be with us by 29/01/2022.