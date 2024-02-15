Application Deadline: Sunday 3rd March

Interviews: Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th March



The Music Executive is at the heart of the Music team. We create powerful experiences that bring people together to inspire and entertain. This role works with our music industry specialists to develop and deliver new activity across our portfolio of sector-leading live events, campaigns and activations supported by the UK music industry. It is a great opportunity to gain experience of delivering projects and further your passion for the music industry, alongside contributing to other strategic projects within the Fundraising Engagement team. We are looking for someone who loves music and wants to help us build the heritage of music at War Child while delivering outstanding experiences for our new and existing supporters.



Your Role



Working in the heart of the Music team, this role enables the team to develop new music events and campaigns to add to our existing portfolio of powerful experiences that inspire and entertain. The Music Executive will also support the team to ensure the successful delivery of projects and campaigns across our live music, War Child Records and partnerships to meet the income targets of the team. Using their knowledge and expertise, they work across the wider fundraising department and other teams to create opportunities for War Child to benefit from our incredible relationships with the music industry.



Your Responsibilities

Responsible for supporting the Head of Music in developing, evaluating and implementing new activity to expand our portfolio of activity, helping War Child to reach new audiences and hit fundraising targets.

Responsible for identifying new partners and devising creative fundraising concepts in the music space with the team to meet objectives.

Takes the lead on researching, testing and developing new initiatives and feed into annual planning and new product development.

Create and produce assets to support product development in line with War Child’s Brand Guidelines and Communication Policy.

Build and maintain excellent working relationships with key stakeholders in the music industry to gain their insight into new ideas and negotiate their support of our initiatives.

Proactively identify opportunities to grow your own network and connections.

Build and maintain trusting, open and effective relationships with internal staff to create and deliver collaborative projects and events.

Act as a champion for our music heritage within the organisation and assist other teams in securing support from artists and other music industry partners.

Provide support to the team and the wider department in the delivery of our annual plan. The focus of this role will not be event delivery and project management but, on a case-by-case basis and at different stages of a project, this will be required.

Provide support across core functionality of the music team such as Salesforce management, financial processing, data processing and social media.

These duties provide a framework for the role and should not be regarded as a definitive list. Other reasonable duties may be required consistent with the grade of the post.



You Are

Experienced in working within the music industry in a label, management, live music or similar role and a passion for music.

Experienced in working as part of a team to deliver music campaigns with the ability to work calmly under pressure in a fast-paced event environment and manage multiple tasks.

Experienced in researching and supporting new project development in the music space, including creating assessment documents, building timelines and evaluating potential impact.

Creative and entrepreneurial with the confidence to put forward new ideas and approach potential new partners.

Able to work effectively and appropriately with high profile supporters.

Able to manage the expectations of stakeholders internally and externally whilst building and maintaining long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships.

Knowledgeable of trends in the music and events industry with the willingness to stay up to date on the latest developments that could create opportunities for War Child.

Always demonstrating a passion for music, proactively meeting contacts and willing to attend events in the evenings and weekends.

Our Values

Bold: We use our passion and creativity to deliver high quality evidence-based work designed to maximise our beneficial impact for children in conflict.

Accountable to children: Children can rely on us to respond to their voices and to treat them with respect and dignity.

Anti-racism: Anti-racism is not merely a belief. It includes actions that we mainstream throughout our work to change and challenge policies and behaviours that perpetuate racism.

Transparent: We expect to be held to account by our supporters and participants and we respond with openness and honesty.

Supportive of each other: We support each other to achieve ambitious goals and be the best we can be. We are honest and open, sharing our successes & confronting our challenges.

Our Benefits

Flexible working - we recognise the considerable benefits that flexible working can bring and are happy to discuss any possible flexible working options with our employees from hiring. For most roles, the following types of flexibility are usually possible: flexible hours, occasional working from home and compressed hours.

Annual leave – 28 days per year (full-time) rising to 33 days with service, plus bank holidays

Pension - all eligible employees automatically enrolled into a Group Personal Pension Plan with a 5% employer contribution, with minimum employee contribution on a salary sacrifice basis

Family leave – we offer enhanced maternity, paternity, adoption & shared parental leave

Health & wellbeing - employees may take advantage of a healthcare cash plan and a range of wellbeing initiatives and training. In addition, all employees have access to free, confidential one-to-one wellbeing consultations with trained counsellors.

Learning & development - dedicated to the investment in learning and continuing professional development for all our employees

Workplace Nursery Benefit – employees make tax and NI savings on nursery costs for children up to the age of 5

Range of flexible benefits such a Cycle to Work scheme and season ticket loans.

Flexible Working



We positively support flexible working arrangements. These currently include: office working, homeworking, part-time hours, compressed hours, flexi-time, flexi-place (hybrid working) and job shares. We would be happy to discuss individual flexible working requests during the interview process.



How to Apply

To apply, simply submit an application through our Current Vacancies page and attach a copy of your CV.

If you have any questions about reasonable adjustments before or during your application, we welcome the opportunity to talk about what we can do to fairly adapt our process for you. Please share what you’re comfortable with to help us put the right support in place, by emailing careers@warchild.org.uk. Anything you tell us will be kept completely confidential by our HR team.

We are unable to provide sponsorship for this post. In order to apply, you must be able to demonstrate your eligibility to work in the country where this role is based.

Safeguarding



Our work with children and at-risk adults to keep them safe is the most important thing we do. We are committed to the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults in all areas of our work. We have zero tolerance for any behaviours and practices that puts children and/or vulnerable adults at risk of abuse and/or harm. All candidates selected for interview will be asked relevant child safeguarding question(s) during the selection interview. Successful applicants will be expected to be compliant with and sign up to our Safeguarding policy, our Code of Conduct and PSEAH (Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse & Harassment). You can find these policies: https://www.warchild.org.uk/our-work/policies-and-reports/safeguarding



Diversity and Inclusion



We value diversity and inclusion and are committed to ensuring that all our people and job applicants are treated fairly, irrespective of where, what or whom they were born, or of other characteristics. We want to offer a safe and inclusive workplace where all our people, especially those who are currently marginalised or underrepresented, can be themselves at work. You can read our Diversity and Inclusion policy on our website, and if you have any questions about our commitment to diversity and inclusion do get in touch: https://www.warchild.org.uk/our-work/policies-and-reports/diversity-and-inclusion



Pre-employment Checks



Employment with War Child will be subject to the following checks prior to your start date: