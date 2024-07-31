We stand for music and believe in the value of music for all people in our society. Every day we use the power of music to enrich the lives of people affected by life-limiting illness, trauma, isolation, social exclusion or disability.



Our goal is to bring more people together through the power of music. We can only do this if we pioneer creative new approaches to marketing, communications and digital that help us engage more people and grow our fundraising.



We need courageous, curious, agile, innovative change makers and music lovers like you to make this happen. This role is your chance to help us achieve our ambitious goal of transforming more people’s lives through music.



The culture



If you want to work at a charity with people and music at its heart; that is committed to providing an equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace full of inspiring colleagues who work tirelessly to put those we exist to serve front and centre of everything we do; if you want to work collaboratively with integrity and kindness and are willing to come with us on a journey as we work together and collectively come to work with strong backs, soft fronts and wild hearts, we could be your next team.



Could this be the place for you?



If you are values driven, courageous, curious, agile, flexible, enthusiastic and future focused (without losing sight of the here and now), if you can bring positivity and accountability to your work, if you strive for brilliance, challenges excite you and if you would speak with passion and dedication about our cause we want to hear from you!



About the role



The Music Industry Lead is key to amplifying the work of Nordoff and Robbins through delivering a successful artist/celebrity ambassador program. This role will support the growth of our audiences by aligning high-profile voices with our events portfolio, marketing campaigns, and press opportunities, consistently increasing the reach of the charity. It also supports the understanding of our work by identifying media opportunities to tell our stories in collaboration with the engagement and communications team.



Strong interpersonal skills are essential to keep our ambassadors informed and engaged in our work as well as identifying and onboarding new voices who can champion our cause and grow our audience



The Music Industry Lead is part of the Music Industry team reporting into the Head of Music Industry. The post holder will be responsible for maintaining music industry relationships, identifying, recruiting and stewarding all artists, VIPs and celebrities to support the work of Nordoff and Robbins through an all year-round ambassador engagement programme that also generates income from artist led activities.

You will be an ambassador for N&R in all your interactions

You will create healthy working relationships across external networks important to N&R’s ambitions

You will attend and support our fundraising events in your capacity as Music Industry Lead at N&R – This will include some evening and weekend work at times.

What we offer:



3 best things about the job (in our humble opinion)

You will be joining an award-winning events team, with sector leading music awards show and many other industry events

You will be fully supported as you learn and develop in the role and able to learn from very experienced colleagues

You will be working on a broad spectrum of diverse and growing range of fundraising events in the sector

Benefits include:

£37,789 plus £1,500 London Weighting (where applicable). Total salary £39,289 per annum

Pension scheme

31 days annual leave plus bank holidays

Salary sacrifice benefits including cycle to work.

Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)

A true People First charity with training and career development as part of our core

An inclusive culture – and lots of music!

London/Hybrid working (mix of office and home – minimum 2 days per week in London office NW5 1PQ) This is a full time position and may include some evenings and weekends as required.

We are proud to have a firm set of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (EDIB) principles that we all commit to:



1: ACCESSIBLE TO ALL

Understanding the / Removing any barriers (including barriers in communication methods) to becoming a client, colleague, trustee, student, volunteer, supporter doner or any user/contributor to the services of Nordoff and Robbins.



2: PROVIDING EQUITY OF OPPORTUNITY

Giving everyone the right tools and access for salary, promotions, roles, responsibilities, learning, development, and access to a Music Therapist for those at most need



3: DIVERSE ENGAGEMENT

Reaching our audiences in a multitude of ways including by having conversations with them, and meeting them where they are – be that through services, communications, events, research, resources etc.



4: BE FREE FROM DISCRIMINATION

To ensure we have fair practices, and allow people to speak out, question and challenge language, actions and behaviours of N&R as an organisation and those who represent it and to provide channels for them to do so safely.



5: BE VIGILANT, PROACTIVE AND RESPONSIVE

To instil a culture of continual listening, evolving, and learning from people including our clients, their families and our colleagues and students

I want to apply, what’s next?



Please apply with a CV and cover letter to recruitment@nordoff-robbins.org.uk detailing your interest in the role and how your skills and experience match our requirements (Please note applications without a covering letter will not be considered. Why do we need a cover letter? We want to hear about you as a person not just a list of your work accomplishments).



Key dates:



Closing date: Monday 2nd September 2024



Interviews: First Interviews Week beginning 9th September 2024



Interview Location: First interview via Zoom / Second interviews in Person



This role is subject to a Basic DBS check



We are a Disability Confident Employer