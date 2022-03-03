Music Manager – The Birley Clubs

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Music Manager to join the Member Events at The Birley Clubs based in

Fitzrovia, London.

The Birley Clubs operate some of the world’s most iconic private members’ clubs; Annabel’s, Mark’s Club, George, Harry’s Bar and Bath & Racquets Club. The Birley Clubs have created a paradise of sophistication, unparalleled quality, and service in the heart of Mayfair.

As our Music Manager you will report to the Director of Events, playing a key role working across all Clubs executive world-class events.

We offer our employees:

A highly competitive starting remuneration package

Increased remuneration as you develop and progress in your role

Extensive career development and training opportunities

Staff discounts

Discounted corporate rate at ClassPass

Life assurance cover

Employee events

Access to pension scheme

Bespoke uniform and free meals when onsite

Access to our Cycle to Work scheme

Wagestream – a financial wellbeing benefit that provides you access to your pay as you earn

Key responsibilities will include:

End-to-end management of music programme across the Clubs, including scheduling resident musicians and DJs in Annabel’s, to pitching and booking specialist performers for one off events

Working alongside our Director of Events to bring the best up and coming musicians and DJs to the Clubs

Leading the advancing process from contracting through to logistics

Liaising with our Head of Tech and AV to ensure the appropriate tech for each gig is on site

Guiding on solutions and advising on suitable AV kit

Creating detailed budgets, communication plans and briefing documents, ensuring all bookings are constantly updated and communication to all Club teams

Working within defined budgets and ensuring effective tracking of all spend

Proposing innovative music ideas increasing engagements, social responsibility, and loyalty

Attending events at the Club to ensure smooth running and effective communication with suppliers and operations teams (weekdays and occasional overnights/weekends)

Handling expense reports, invoicing, and working with the legal department on contracts

Remaining up to date with current trends

Delivering ad hoc tasks as requested by the Head of Events or Director of Events

We are ideally looking for candidates who have:

An in-depth understanding of the live music industry with contracts throughout

Experience working with headline artists

Experience negotiating deals as well as hiring and negotiating contractual agreements with vendors

Prior Artist Liaison and Advancing experience

Finance, reconciliation, and accounting experience

High level of multi-tasking and exceptional organisational skills

Ability to manage multiple bookings, across multiple sites simultaneously – successfully working with and delegating to team members

Strategic and creative problem solver, with a talent for pushing boundaries

If you want to be part of the most exciting private members’ clubs in London, we would love to hear from you!