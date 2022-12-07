Lickd wants to help create a world where there are no barriers to creating the best online content, creating the world’s first and only mainstream music licensing platform that enables content creators to license mainstream music legally.
We are in the process of building a growth team and require a Music Operations Manager to join our fast paced, passionate and extremely hard-working Music and Licensing team. As Music Operations Assistant, you are a key part of the music team. The role reaches a wide variety of areas such as working with our rightsholder partners (Major & Independent Labels and Distributors), resolving music related issues for our YouTube Creators, keeping our catalogue updated internally as well as in the YouTube CMS and reviewing our YouTube Creator videos.
Responsibilities
- Manage copyright claims and work with creators and rightsholder partners to resolve issues
- Liaise with rightsholder partners to facilitate content deliveries and data updates
- Day-to-Day management of media assets on YouTube’s Content ID and other platform rights management systems
- Resolve Content ID disputes and ownership conflicts
- Review creator videos and manage violation follow-ups
- Work with Labels & Distributors in keeping their catalogues and YouTube settings updated
- Assist the wider team with ad-hoc requests
Required Experience
- Experience in an operational, digital or supply chain role within the Music Industry
- Strong Microsoft Excel skills
- Understanding of YouTube’s Content ID ecosystem
- Good understanding of music copyright framework
- Customer service and/or partner relationship management experience
- General knowledge of the digital landscape in media and entertainment
- Keen interest in the Music industry as a whole and the YouTube Creator culture and ecosystem
- Comfortable working in a start-up environment
- Enjoys troubleshooting and finding solutions
Desired Experience
- Completed YouTube certification badge(s)
- Experience with music content supply chain (DDEX, SFTP servers, AWS/S3)