Lickd wants to help create a world where there are no barriers to creating the best online content, creating the world’s first and only mainstream music licensing platform that enables content creators to license mainstream music legally.

We are in the process of building a growth team and require a Music Operations Manager to join our fast paced, passionate and extremely hard-working Music and Licensing team. As Music Operations Assistant, you are a key part of the music team. The role reaches a wide variety of areas such as working with our rightsholder partners (Major & Independent Labels and Distributors), resolving music related issues for our YouTube Creators, keeping our catalogue updated internally as well as in the YouTube CMS and reviewing our YouTube Creator videos.

Responsibilities

Manage copyright claims and work with creators and rightsholder partners to resolve issues

Liaise with rightsholder partners to facilitate content deliveries and data updates

Day-to-Day management of media assets on YouTube’s Content ID and other platform rights management systems

Resolve Content ID disputes and ownership conflicts

Review creator videos and manage violation follow-ups

Work with Labels & Distributors in keeping their catalogues and YouTube settings updated

Assist the wider team with ad-hoc requests

Required Experience

Experience in an operational, digital or supply chain role within the Music Industry

Strong Microsoft Excel skills

Understanding of YouTube’s Content ID ecosystem

Good understanding of music copyright framework

Customer service and/or partner relationship management experience

General knowledge of the digital landscape in media and entertainment

Keen interest in the Music industry as a whole and the YouTube Creator culture and ecosystem

Comfortable working in a start-up environment

Enjoys troubleshooting and finding solutions

Desired Experience