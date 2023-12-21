Lickd wants to help create a world where there are no barriers to creating the best online content, creating the world’s first and only mainstream music licensing platform that enables content creators to license mainstream music legally.

We're searching for a Music Partnerships Manager to spearhead the growth and diversification of our music label relationships, while also overseeing pivotal partnerships within our network. Joining our team means taking the lead in cultivating and expanding relationships with music labels and publishers, as well as nurturing key partnerships critical to our mission. Our ideal candidate possesses a deep understanding of the music industry, demonstrating a proven track record in building strong industry relationships and managing diverse partnerships. They excel in communication, negotiation, and have a passion for driving innovative collaborations within the music licensing landscape.

Responsibilities

1. Rights Holder Relations: Develop and maintain strong relationships with music rights holders, including record labels and music publishers.

2. Licensing and Music Consumption Reporting: Collaborate with rights holders to ensure accurate reporting of all licensed music data. Generate comprehensive reports and analyse data to provide insights that inform rights holders' decision-making processes.

3. Catalogue Management: Organise and manage incoming new releases from labels. Coordinate with the Lickd team to ensure songs are cleared and live on the Lickd platform as quickly as possible.

4. Partnership Management: Act as the primary point of contact for key external partnerships, including but not limited to Epic Games, forging strong and collaborative relationships. Additionally, oversee the coordination of ad hoc partnerships relevant to the Music and Licensing team, ensuring seamless integration and alignment with our strategic objectives.

Required Experience

1. Experience: A minimum of 3 years of experience in a rights holder-facing role within the music industry, such as label relations, licensing, or music publishing.

2. Music Rights and Licensing: Strong understanding of music rights, licensing agreements, and copyright regulations. Familiarity with the complexities of digital music licensing and the challenges faced by content creators in using licensed music.

3. Relationship Management: Strong interpersonal and communication skills to build and nurture relationships with music rights holders. Ability to effectively negotiate and resolve conflicts while maintaining positive partnerships.

4. Data Analysis: Proficiency in data analysis and reporting, with the ability to extract insights from music consumption data and present findings in a clear and concise manner.

5. Organisational Skills: Excellent organisational abilities to manage a diverse catalogue of licensed music, ensuring accurate documentation and efficient clearance processes.

6. Passion for Music: A genuine passion for music and an understanding of its cultural and commercial significance in the digital landscape. Ability to identify emerging trends and opportunities in the music industry.

7. Adaptability: Comfortable working in a fast-paced startup environment with evolving priorities. Ability to adapt quickly to changes and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Join the Lickd team as the Music Partnerships Manager and be at the forefront of transforming the way music is licensed for content creators online.