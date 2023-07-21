VISION AND MISSION OF THE ICA

The ICA commissions, produces and presents new work in film, music, performance and the visual arts by today’s most progressive artists.

In our landmark home on The Mall in central London, we invite artists and audiences to interrogate what it means to live in our world today, with a genre-fluid programme that challenges the past, questions the present and confronts the future. The multidisciplinary programme encourages these art forms and others to cross-pollinate in new combinations and collaborations. We present club nights and film festivals, gigs and exhibitions, talks and digital art, with interplay and interaction at the core of all we do.

ABOUT THE ROLE AND TEAM

Contemporary Music is an important part of the ICA history and legacy with legendary gigs from the likes of Throbbing Gristle, The Clash, Amy Winehouse, Floating points, Four Tet, FKA Twigs, Patti Smith, the Dirty Canvas series in 2006, St Vincent, Beastie Boys and more. ICA was instrumental in bringing punk and experimental music into contemporary arts contexts and often hosted many artists at the beginning of their careers. From this Autumn we aim to host 70 to 100 gigs and live events a year in our newly refurbished 405 capacity standing venue, building on our existing live programme. These shows will be a mixture of own promotions, incoming hires and club nights.

The Music Programmer is a brand-new role within the organisation. You will work closely with the Director, Head of Artistic Programmes, Executive Producer, Music and Live Event Manager, Operations and Visitor Managers, Personal Advisors and our Marketing and Communications Teams.

ABOUT THE TEAM

The position sits within the programming team which includes five permanent full-time curators working across Artist’s Film and Moving Image, Cinema, Live, Learning (16-24 years) and Exhibitions, and one part-time curator working on higher education partnerships and talks. These roles are supported by an Assistant Curator, Music and Live Event Manager, Film Manager and a John Lyons Charity Apprenticeship.

ROLE OBJECTIVES

To lead the contemporary music programme at our 405-capacity music venue.

To manage day-to-day gig booking and ensure the vision for the overall programme and individual events is communicated internally and externally.

To develop relationships and partnerships with external promoters, agents, managers, artist collectives and external partners to develop new programme and identify new opportunities.

To budget and programme commercially viable live music projects, ensuring inclusivity, diversity, and high artistic quality, to reach the widest possible audience and meet ambitions of the artistic vision for the ICA.

To oversee the practical and logistical aspects that underpin the music programme, including management of the departmental budget, music diary and contracting.

To work creatively and collaboratively with the wider ICA Curatorial team, and especially the Curator of Live, to explore programme ideas and opportunities.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Programming

To seek out emerging trends in music and create opportunities for their development and performance at the ICA.

To develop the quality and breadth of own-promotions, co-promotions, and hires.

To liaise with the Executive Producer, Music and Live Event Manager, Ticketing, Operations & Visitor Services Teams to assess practical delivery of all projects.

To secure and manage exciting promoter hires, ensuring good flow of communication and providing information on our processes.

Financial & Operational

To negotiate contract and hire terms, issue deal memos and produce contracts as required (with the support of the Music and Live Event Manager).

To manage the Music dairy holds, managing pencils, challenges and confirmations (recorded on Artifax) with the support of the Executive Producer.

To prepare and communicate information for show ‘on sales’ and announcements (using Notion).

To ensure programmed activity is produced within pre-agreed budgets and available staffing levels in conjunction with the Music and Live Event Manager and the Executive Producer.

To create budgets and financial projections for new projects, gigs and other own promotions.

To monitor and track income and expenditure for the Music department as a whole, and to be responsible for meeting agreed financial targets, reporting monthly to Finance and Head of Artistic Programmes.

Relationship management

Attend regular programming, marketing and comms and production planning meetings to inform colleagues and discuss potential strategy for the Music programme.

Lead on key relationships with specific partners (eg. d&b).

In cooperation with all other staff, provide an efficient and welcoming service to the public, artists and promoters.

To carry out any reasonable tasks as requested by the Head of Artistic Programmes.

This role requires flexibility to work during evenings and weekends to attend events.

PERSON SPECFICIATION:

A track record of programming or curating wide-ranging contemporary music for a venue, music platform, festival, promoter or equivalent experience.

Expert and wide-ranging knowledge of current music scenes and genres.

A commercially minded approach to creatively programming live music.

Ability to understand and support the development needs of music artists, collectives, independent promoters and music scenes.

Demonstrable financial planning and budgeting skills.

Strong connections within UK music industry.

Demonstrable interpersonal skills and the ability to build and maintain good working relationships with a wide range of people, both internally and externally at all levels.

Demonstrable written and verbal communication skills.

Experience of creating, managing and monitoring project budgets.

Understanding of venue operations, ticket pricing and structures.

Demonstrable administration skills and ability to keep track of a high volume of detailed information and manage documentation appropriately.

The ability to work as part of a team and collaborate.

Tact, diplomacy and the ability to remain calm, demonstrating resilience under pressure.

Ability to handle highly sensitive and confidential information.

Able to demonstrate an understanding of, and commitment to the role that diversity and inclusion at the ICA.

OUR VALUES

Open: We are welcoming, generous spirited and listen to all of our audiences.

Bold: We have the courage of our convictions, keen to take artistic risks and admit our failures.

Kind: We value everyone that enters our building, our partners and those that we work with.

BENEFITS