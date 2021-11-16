Your role

The Music Projects and Events Manager is a key role in the Music team, responsible for leading our newly launched underground music platform, The Right to Dance (TRTD). Reporting to the Live Music Lead, you are responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with partners to bring benefits to TRTD members, as well as delivering events, merchandise opportunities and other key activations to engage the audience and maximise income in 2022.

Alongside TRTD, you will lead projects and events across the live music portfolio, creating and managing budgets, critical paths, and event delivery. You’ll work with other War Child teams to ensure projects are delivered to a high standard, making recommendations based on your experience to improve project management processes where needed. You will be adept at delivering partner rights on projects and events, and you will work with the wider War Child team to achieve our strategic objectives by building our income pipeline of opportunities for existing and new music events. You will have oversight of messaging for your projects and events, working closely with the Communications and Content team to ensure messaging is clear and audiences are well defined for each project.

Your responsibilities

Project management, including the development and management of critical paths, contracts, budgets, stakeholder engagement and key deliverables for successful outcomes

Lead the delivery of projects and events in the annual plan that engage the music industry with work of WCUK, working closely with other members of the team to ensure there is a fundraising project pipeline to achieve annual income targets

Work alongside the Live Music Lead and Music & Events Executive to deliver key music events and activations, providing expertise in all aspects of event management from planning to event day delivery

Lead on event delivery with new or existing music partnerships safely, and in line with the concept, plan, timelines and budget

Manage partner relationships during all music project delivery, with a clear understanding of how WCUK’s brand should be represented in the music industry and within music events

Ensure each workstream has an associated marketing plan and work with the internal comms team to ensure its delivery

Work with the Live Music Lead and other Senior Managers to deliver other events or activations for fundraising as and when required

Manage relationships with contractors and external stakeholders to ensure War Child deliver strategic and top-quality events and fundraising activities

Use all tools available to ensure compliance and our ethical fundraising policy are adhered to in projects and events, including partnership agreements, due diligence processes, CRM database management as well as GDPR and fundraising regulations

Actively participate in regular department, team or working group meetings, contributing to strategy discussion and decisions that will be beneficial to the development of fundraising activities

Contribute to creating a culture committed to the safeguarding of children and adults and compliant to WCUK’s Child Safeguarding and Adults at Risk Policies.

These duties provide a framework for the role and should not be regarded as a definitive list. Other reasonable duties may be required consistent with the grade of the role.

You have

A current understanding of the workings of the UK’s underground music community including key promoters, agents and artists

Strong experience of project management including: critically evaluating activities to achieve strategic priorities and maximise their effectiveness; the ability to meticulously plan and maintain a pipeline and budget income; and manage your workload to meet deadlines, manage priorities and hit targets

Experience in producing and delivering music events ranging from 100 - 3000 capacity that are proven to deliver against their concept, budget and plan

Experience in managing multiple projects at any one time with a clear focus on reporting progress across all of your workstreams

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a high degree of emotional intelligence to deal with a variety of internal and external stakeholders

A network within the UK’s underground music industry with the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with media platforms, artists, labels, promotors, media partners, venues and agents, amongst others

The ability to work effectively on your own, as well as within a team, within a fast-paced event delivery environment with the capacity to quickly problem solve, whilst making logical decisions to maintain the War Child brand

A passion for underground music culture, proactively meeting contacts and being willing to attend events in the evenings and weekends

Experience working with comms and marketing teams to effectively engage audiences and hit targets

Experience in stewarding partners to ensure they are engaged within a specific project and that all rights are successfully delivered and relationships are developed over the long term

All candidates for roles based in the UK are required to have the right to work in the UK.