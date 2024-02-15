Application Deadline: Sunday 3rd March

Interviews: Wednesday 13th and Thursday 14th March



We are a multi-award winning, creative and innovative organisation and the Music Projects and Events Manager is a key player in War Child’s well-known Music team. The Music team creates powerful experiences that bring people together to inspire and entertain and is driving War Child’s place as one of the leading charities within the UK music industry. Building on War Child’s history of working with the best from UK music, the Music Projects and Events Manager will work across a variety of our music projects from Day Of The Girl to Brits Week to The Right To Dance, focusing on exceptional event delivery, project management and relationship building within the music industry.



Your Role



The Music Projects and Events Manager is responsible for delivering a wide range of exciting music events, campaigns and activations to raise funds for War Child. The role spans delivery of existing projects, overseeing areas of growth within a project and leading end to end on new opportunities and initiatives.



You will have a focus on delivery of live music events and activations, growing and delivering our festival partnerships and supporting War Child campaigns including The Right To Dance and War Child Records.



You will work closely with colleagues within the music team to explore, assess and develop a pipeline of activities to ensure that fundraising across the music team continues to grow. You will use and grow your network within the music industry to deliver successful projects and events and will build on and maintain partnerships to increase income across War Child’s music portfolio.



Your Responsibilities

Manage projects and events across the live music portfolio, creating and managing budgets, critical paths, and event delivery.

Manage War Child’s festival partnerships portfolio and develop and implement new partnerships

Support the Head of Music and the Music Executive to deliver War Child Records campaigns, including growing income from existing catalogue and implementing new activity

Work closely with our Content and Comms team across our live, recorded and music partnerships to deliver innovative and effective marketing campaigns

Actively seek out music opportunities to benefit the organisation, working closely with other team members to ensure there is a fundraising project pipeline to support our work, raise valuable funds and achieve strategic objectives.

Support the Senior Music Manager to deliver various initiatives including BRITs Week, Day Of The Girl and Warm Up For War Child . Ensure events and activations have an associated marketing and press plan, work with internal and external stakeholders to ensure delivery and maximise income and engagement.

Line manage a Music Executive efficiently to ensure successful completion of projects

Work with the Senior Music Manager to create, develop and manage brand and sponsorship partnerships for our music events, ensuring that War Child’s intellectual property, creative assets and rights are reasonably used in line with our Brand Guidelines and Communication Policy

Act as an ambassador for War Child within the UK music industry, working with other team members to build new and maintain existing relationships with brands, sponsors, artists, labels, promotors, media partners, venues, agents and other music industry partners.

Manage multiple relationships across the music industry . Steward relationships with our partners that are long-lasting & raise profile and funds for War Child.

Manage multiple relationships internally to ensure responsibilities within a project are clear and stakeholders are kept informed.

Use all tools available to ensure compliance and our ethical fundraising policy are adhered to in projects and events, including partnership agreements, due diligence processes, CRM database management as well as GDPR and fundraising regulations.

Work with other Fundraising and Communications teams to identify and deliver ways in which the music industry can enhance their work, working collaboratively to help fundraisers achieve their strategic objectives through music and events.

Contribute to creating a culture committed to the safeguarding of children and adults and compliant to WCUK’s Child Safeguarding and Adults at Risk Policies.

These duties provide a framework for the role and should not be regarded as a definitive list. Other reasonable duties may be required consistent with the grade of the post.



You Are

Strong experience of project management, including critically evaluating activities to achieve strategic priorities and maximise their effectiveness, able to meticulously plan and maintain a pipeline and budget income as well as manage your workload to meet deadlines, manage priorities and hit targets.

Experience of managing events, with a passion for live music, able to deliver against their concept, budget and plan and manage risk appropriately in order maintain War Child’s reputation.

A strong track record of line managing people.

Experienced in the workings of the music industry including key figures, promotional and touring cycles, artist marketing campaigns and market trends.

Knowledge and understanding of what a strong marketing campaign should involve to engage audiences and hit targets.

Making sure that the music team and communications team are aligned.

A competent negotiator with the ability to negotiate successful agreements with sponsors, artists, labels, promotors, media partners, venues and agents, amongst others.

A confident presenter with the ability to pitch War Child passionately, concisely and professionally to potential sponsors & music industry supporters across all levels of seniority.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a high degree of emotional intelligence to deal with a variety and internal and external stakeholders and the ability to build effective working relationships at all levels.

Experience of team resource and people management and able to delegate tasks in a clear and concise manner.

Experience in managing multiple projects at any one time with a clear focus on reporting progress across all of your workstreams.

A diverse knowledge and network across a wide range of genres and music scenes, equally comfortable working with all aspects of the music industry, with the ability to build and maintain strong relationships.

Experience in stewarding partners to ensure they are engaged within a specific project and that all rights are successfully delivered and relationships are developed over the long term.

Able to work effectively on your own as well as a team leader within a fast-paced event delivery environment, with the ability to quickly problem solve, make logistical decisions to maintain the integrity of the War Child brand.

Always demonstrating a passion for music, proactively meeting contacts and willing to attend events in the evenings and weekends.

Our Values

Bold: We use our passion and creativity to deliver high quality evidence-based work designed to maximise our beneficial impact for children in conflict.

Accountable to children: Children can rely on us to respond to their voices and to treat them with respect and dignity.

Anti-racism: Anti-racism is not merely a belief. It includes actions that we mainstream throughout our work to change and challenge policies and behaviours that perpetuate racism.

Transparent: We expect to be held to account by our supporters and participants and we respond with openness and honesty.

Supportive of each other: We support each other to achieve ambitious goals and be the best we can be. We are honest and open, sharing our successes & confronting our challenges.

Our Benefits

Flexible working - we recognise the considerable benefits that flexible working can bring and are happy to discuss any possible flexible working options with our employees from hiring. For most roles, the following types of flexibility are usually possible: flexible hours, occasional working from home and compressed hours.

Annual leave – 28 days per year (full-time) rising to 33 days with service, plus bank holidays

Pension - all eligible employees automatically enrolled into a Group Personal Pension Plan with a 5% employer contribution, with minimum employee contribution on a salary sacrifice basis

Family leave – we offer enhanced maternity, paternity, adoption & shared parental leave

Health & wellbeing - employees may take advantage of a healthcare cash plan and a range of wellbeing initiatives and training. In addition, all employees have access to free, confidential one-to-one wellbeing consultations with trained counsellors.

Learning & development - dedicated to the investment in learning and continuing professional development for all our employees

Workplace Nursery Benefit – employees make tax and NI savings on nursery costs for children up to the age of 5

Range of flexible benefits such a Cycle to Work scheme and season ticket loans.

Flexible Working



We positively support flexible working arrangements. These currently include: office working, homeworking, part-time hours, compressed hours, flexi-time, flexi-place (hybrid working) and job shares. We would be happy to discuss individual flexible working requests during the interview process.



How to Apply

To apply, simply submit an application through our Current Vacancies page and attach a copy of your CV.

If you have any questions about reasonable adjustments before or during your application, we welcome the opportunity to talk about what we can do to fairly adapt our process for you. Please share what you’re comfortable with to help us put the right support in place, by emailing careers@warchild.org.uk. Anything you tell us will be kept completely confidential by our HR team.

We are unable to provide sponsorship for this post. In order to apply, you must be able to demonstrate your eligibility to work in the country where this role is based.

Safeguarding



Our work with children and at-risk adults to keep them safe is the most important thing we do. We are committed to the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults in all areas of our work. We have zero tolerance for any behaviours and practices that puts children and/or vulnerable adults at risk of abuse and/or harm. All candidates selected for interview will be asked relevant child safeguarding question(s) during the selection interview. Successful applicants will be expected to be compliant with and sign up to our Safeguarding policy, our Code of Conduct and PSEAH (Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse & Harassment). You can find these policies: https://www.warchild.org.uk/our-work/policies-and-reports/safeguarding



Diversity and Inclusion



We value diversity and inclusion and are committed to ensuring that all our people and job applicants are treated fairly, irrespective of where, what or whom they were born, or of other characteristics. We want to offer a safe and inclusive workplace where all our people, especially those who are currently marginalised or underrepresented, can be themselves at work. You can read our Diversity and Inclusion policy on our website, and if you have any questions about our commitment to diversity and inclusion do get in touch: https://www.warchild.org.uk/our-work/policies-and-reports/diversity-and-inclusion



Pre-employment Checks



Employment with War Child will be subject to the following checks prior to your start date: