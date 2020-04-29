Music Publishing Administrator

A start-up independent urban music publisher, is looking for an exceptionally organised music publishing music administrator with responsibility to both protect and exploit our writers talents and copyrights. An understanding of urban music internationally and publishing administration are must haves as is an enjoyment of being part of a growing team based in our own 5* Recording Studios in Clerkenwell, London.

We work with talent within urban genres, specialising in Drill music, with a roster that includes music producers and artists.

The role will include but not limited to managing the music works database, song registration uploading music to sound recognition sites, submitting set lists, liaising with collection societies and sub publishers clearing samples and liaising with artists and managers.

The ideal candidate will have comprehensive music publishing experience from a related role such as music publisher or collection society.

Extensive knowledge and key contacts within the Drill scene is essential.

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA:

A minimum of 5 years significant experience in publishing & licensing

Exceptional knowledge of the publishing industry with well-established contacts

Proven ability to work effectively on a high volume of deals within tight timescales

Demonstrable achievements in negotiation and end-to-end closing of deals

Full comprehension publishing and master recordings

Meticulous attention to detail

Excellent team player with the ability to work autonomously

Confidence to deal with artists & producers on a professional and relaxed level when appropriate.

Excellent Communication and interpersonal skills

Being proactive in your duties and have a great willingness to learn

Excellent time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure

Advanced administrative and IT skills

Self-motivation and enthusiasm

Those who wish to be considered should submit a CV along with a covering letter by close of business on the Friday 15th May 2020. Salary will be commensurate with experience.