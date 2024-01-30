Music Rights Administrator

As the Quietus Rights Administrator you will be responsible for administering and maintaining all artist data, intellectual property, revenue streams and archives (physical and digital).

Your role involves maintaining databases containing key artist data - including music and IP rights information, and artist archives (containing digital and physical audio and audiovisual material) - registering new music with the appropriate collection societies (and keeping a record of corresponding metadata),and ensuring all content and products are correctly input and registered on all platforms to optimise content earnings across the roster.

Key responsibilities:

Maintaining artists’ rights databases – with information on record label and publishing rights, (plus other intellectual property including books / documentaries etc) – updating this database regularly and flagging when rights periods are expiring

Liaising with finance / legal / collecting bodies / publishers to resolve rights disputes and manage sync requests as and when they arise

Registering new artist material with PPL, assigning ISRC codes and keeping a record of all recording information for all recordings and releases both historic and new

Creating and proof-reading label copy documents and album artwork credits, keeping records of metadata for all records and releases

Managing all artist assets on YouTube channels via CMS. Ensuring correct and complete product setup on YouTube so that revenues can be claimed, (including administration of correct metadata, adherence to content policies, and dealing with claims / takedowns)

Submitting live setlists and cue sheets to collection societies where applicable

Maintaining artists’ physical and digital archives - including audio and audio-visual tapes & files, historic documents, items, merch, paperwork, costumes etc – through regular updating of databases

Overseeing storage of assets (physical and digital) – including maintaining the Quietus server, digital storage accounts, hard-drives etc

The ideal candidate will have: