Music Sales Executive

Rate: £15 per hour

Hours: 32 per week over 4 days

Location: London or Manchester

Start Date: Feb/March 2020

Evolution Media Music and Lightsong are looking to recruit a dedicated music sales professional in the North of England. We are a production music company with 3 labels across various genres of music and have an established team working across London and Manchester. Our current established label Evolution Media Music has over 160 albums and is represented globally.

The role will primarily involve building and maintaining relationships with new clients across the broadcasting, advertising and production industries. You will be pitching music for productions from our catalogue so should know about our music and brand. We are looking for an enthusiastic team member who can take initiative and work well independently.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintaining and building a database of current and potential clients.

Obtaining Music requests and pitching tracks track that are on brief.

Building brand awareness via social media and targeted marketing.

Reporting to label manager and CEO on a regular basis.

Processing direct deals and negotiating fees.

Relaying client feedback to production team.

Assisting in organising promotional events.

Negotiating Sync Deals

Royalty Tracking and Reporting

Requirements:

Existing knowledge of music publishing and the sync industry.

Minimum 2-3 years B2B sales experience.

Understanding of broadcast industry roles and potential clients.

Ability to keep up with industry trends.

Connections within the broadcast and production industries.

Keen ear for music genres and trends.

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent.

Good Excel and Office Skills

Understanding of musical terms and language.

Confident phone manner and willingness to cold call.

Confident in organising and holding meetings.

Understanding or PRS and MCPS

Excellent presentation skills.

Good knowledge of current sales and administration Software and tools.

Enthusiastic about networking and meeting new people.

Other information:

This is a freelance work from home role.

12 month contract with a 3 month probationary period. Leave subject to contract and approval.

You will need to travel to attend meetings with clients and the Lightsong team on a regular basis.

Must have right to work in UK post leaving the EU

Benefits:

Work from home opportunities

Reference ID: Music Sales Executive

Job Types: Part-time, Contract

Salary: £15.00 /hour