Music Sector Account Manager/ Team Lead

At EVERPRESS we're looking for a Music Sector Account Manager who will lead the Music Team.

About EVERPRESS

We are a global marketplace and platform giving creators the tools to manufacture, promote, sell and distribute their own limited-edition apparel through pre-order campaigns (and helping shoppers make better buying decisions in the process).

Our mission is to champion creativity, supporting grassroots creators while reducing the waste in fashion. Think ASOS for the new generation.

We are an ambitious, tight-knit and happy bunch who get together and get stuff done out of our lovely Dalston office (right behind the best coffee shop in London). A typical week involves fruit bowls, team sports, trips to the pub and free-lunch Fridays.

The role and responsibilities

The music team looks after the relationships we have with creators in the music sector: record labels, DJ’s, bands, artist managers, radio stations etc. The role has 2 main functions, account management of our electronic music clients and team management.

Account Management:

The primary point of contact for our creators within the electronic music industry

Growing your accounts and helping clients in achieving their yearly goals

Reaching out and engaging with new prospective clients weekly

Onboarding new clients, guiding them through their first campaign then planning future campaigns

Organising and managing clients data via our CRM

Project management, we often launch brief key projects for our creators you would be managing and driving this for the music sector

Working closely with the marketing team to ensure your teams clients are represented across Everpress.com and socials

Cross functional projects throughout the business, we are a startup and constantly looking to improve our product which involves a lot of work between departments

Budget management for projects and samples

Team Management:

Driving of the teams OKR’s and KPI’s

Weekly performance meetings with the team as well at 1-2-1’s

Helping the team develop their skills and work on areas where there is room for development

Yearly appraisals and HR formalities

The Ideal Candidate

5+ years experience in account management or within a sales environment

2+ years of experience within a management role

Experience working towards and exceeding revenue targets

Experience using a CRM system (we use Hubspot)

Knowledge of the music industry and how the business of music works

A lot of the accounts you will be managing will be within electronic music, knowledge and passion for this genre is important

A fan of music in general, we are excited about the clients we work with, it's important you are too

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Client skills are a must, including confidence in liaising with and presenting to key clients

Extremely organised and high level of attention to detail

A self assured and inspiring team leader

Ability to juggle multiple projects and prioritise when you need to

A systematic thinker who uses data to inform their choices

Sustainability (people and planet)

Sustainability is at the forefront of everything we are doing. You will be expected to get involved in various cross departmental projects to ensure the sales team aids the business in achieving B corp accreditation and make sure we are challenging ourselves to go above and beyond.



Do you want to join our team as our new Music Sector Account Manager/ Team Lead? Then we'd love to hear about you!