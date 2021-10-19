Job Introduction

BBC Studios is a global creative powerhouse for the development, production and distribution of bold, British content. We produce over 2,500 hours of content per year, have offices in 22 markets globally, including seven production bases in the UK and production bases and partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The business generates revenue of £1.4bn, returning around £200m profit to BBC Public Service each year. In the UK, BBC Studios enables audiences to enjoy their favourite BBC programmes and brands outside the licence fee-funded window on alternative platforms, through a range of partnerships, and in multiple formats, from products and magazines to events and experiences.

We have an exciting opportunity to join the Commercial, Rights and Business Affairs (CRBA) team as the Music Strategy Manager for Music. The purpose of this role is to ensure the BBC acquires, creates and distributes Intellectual Property to maximise audience value and commercial return in a digital and global media environment.

Role Responsibility The first point of contact for all music use for new productions across BBC Studios, and independently produced programmes.

Responsible for educating production teams on the new BBC and BBC Studios blanket terms and implementing the Music Rights strategy.

Work closely with the Head of Music Licensing BBC Group, the Head of Talent Rights Negotiation, BBC Music Copyright, the Director of Business Affairs for BBC Studios Production & the Global Director of Rights, to ensure that the wider music licensing strategic priorities are followed.

Routine weekly with Head of Music Licensing and Head of Talent Rights.

Manage key relationships within the Music Industry to ensure that BBC Studios licences music in an efficient and cost effective manner.

To act as music supervisor BBC Studios ( or where relevant, liaise with the production Music Supervisor) in conjunction with BBC CRBA Business Affairs Music Copyright team where required for BBC Studios commissions including, but not limited to, contracting composers where relevant.

Advise on music budgets for BBC Studios productions, taking into account factors such as investment terms.

Manage clear and consistent communication across all BBC Studios production areas.

Develop and implement a mandatory online music use course for all users of music in BBC Studios content and in BBC PS content when invested in by BBC Studios.

Establish a database of key contacts across the recording and publishing industry.

Establish rate cards, where possible, with key music publishers for North American buyouts (for all media) and Global all rights buyouts.

Consultancy and training of BBC Studios Production teams for third party commissions (Non BBC).

Liaison with all other relevant Broadcasters’ music teams (non BBC commissions).

Work with BBC Music Publishing on rights required for commissioned music in relation to all BBC Studios productions, BBC Children’s Production and any relevant independent productions.

The Ideal Candidate Our ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of business affairs as well as creative industry knowledge. Extensive music licensing experience in all areas including synchronisation and broadcast of music in audio visual content, plus extensive detailed knowledge of music blanket agreements is essential. You will have a clear understanding of the creative importance of music in audio visual content, a progressive approach to problem solving and a positive and enabling attitude. You will be adept at dealing with Heads of Music and have an understanding of the developing trends in the global music industry. Effective stakeholder management and consultancy skills are essential for this role. We’re looking for a strong communicator, team player and someone who has a good understanding of the regulatory and policy considerations that underpin the BBC’s unique role in the broadcasting landscape. You’ll need to have an understanding of BBC Studios commercial operation and of the value to the BBC Group and the licence fee payer. To be successful in this role, you’ll need established connections within the Music Industry, in particular within the Synchronisation and Licensing teams in the UK and overseas; particularly in North America.



Package Description Band: D

Contract type: Permanent

Location: London Working pattern: Office based 2-3 days per week We are really proud to share that we are a Level 2 Disability Confident Employer and so if you require any reasonable adjustments in order to apply please do contact us on resourcing@bbc.co.uk with the job ref in the subject. We advertise all our roles on Evenbreak, the specialist job board for disabled candidates Flexible / agile working - opportunities across the business. We’re happy to discuss a formal flexible working pattern. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage.

Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation.

Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

Benefits- We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.