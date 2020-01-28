Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the world’s leading entertainment and sports agency, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London and Beijing. Founded in 1975, CAA represents many of the most successful professionals working in film, television, music, theatre, video games, sport, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients.

The London office is always seeking highly organised and motivated Assistants to work within our Music Touring department. Assistants either work for a specific Agent or support a whole music team, working across a diverse and world-renowned artist roster. You must have previous Live Music Industry experience, ideally in an agency context, have excellent communication skills, and exceptional attention to detail.

KEY TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Inputting and maintaining all schedules with high attention to detail

Answering calls on behalf of the Agent

Coordinating meetings and updating schedules for artists

Organising Certificates of Sponsorship for artists for the UK and Visas worldwide where needed

Producing and reviewing contracts for shows booked

Keeping account of all the money in for shows and chasing deposits/payments when needed

Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties

Supervise tour artwork and announcements

Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters

PERSON SPECIFICATION:

Solid previous Agency Assistant experience is preferred

Strong knowledge and understanding of the music industry is essential

Experience of Tour Accounting

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organisational skills

Impeccable attention to detail

Ability to prioritise a busy workload

Please send us your CV and we will be in touch should we think you’d be suitable for any future Music Touring Assistant positions.

Please provide complete and legible information. An incomplete application may affect your consideration for employment.



Creative Artists Agency, UK Limited (the “Company”) is committed to a policy of Equal Employment Opportunity and will not discriminate against an applicant or employee on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, ethnicity, national origin, alienage or citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy and maternity or any other legally-recognized protected basis under UK law.



The Company also complies with applicable laws with regard to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities. Please inform the Company’s Human Resources Department if you need assistance completing any forms or to otherwise participate in the application process.