Music Touring Assistant

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organisations that shape culture and inspire the world. The trailblazer of the agency business, CAA was the first to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, establish a philanthropic arm, build a business in China, and form a brand marketing services division, among other innovations.

Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for eight consecutive years, CAA represents more than 2,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally.

OVERVIEW

The London office is seeking a highly organised and motivated Assistant to join the Music Touring department. The Assistant will be working for a Music Agent who specifically works across a growing roster consisting of Hip Hop, Rap, R&B and Afrobeat clients. The successful candidate will need to have some previous experience in a similar position at an agency and be able to work with a high degree of professionalism.

Key tasks and responsibilities will include:

Inputting and maintaining all schedules with high attention to detail

Answering calls on behalf of the Agent

Coordinating meetings and updating schedules for artists

Organising Certificates of Sponsorship for artists for the UK and Visas worldwide where needed

Producing contracts for shows booked

Keeping account of all the money in for shows and chasing deposits/payments when needed

Collating ticket sales information and passing onto the relevant parties

Supervise tour artwork and announcements

Developing relations with managers/artists/venues/promoters

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS

Assistant experience at a similar agency is preferred

Strong understanding of the music industry

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent organisational skills

Ability to prioritise a busy workload

Excellent attention to detail

