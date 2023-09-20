Music Touring Intern

THE AGENCY

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organisations that shape culture and inspire the world. The trailblazer of the agency business, CAA was the first to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, establish a philanthropic arm, build a business in China, and form a brand marketing services division, among other innovations.

Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for eight consecutive years, CAA represents more than 2,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally.

ROLE OVERVIEW

Our busy London offices will be welcoming a group of new interns to be part of the world's leading global sports and entertainment agency. This is an incredible opportunity to take part in our paid full-time 12-week programme which will run between Monday 8th January – Thursday 28th March 2024. This practical programme will help interns to develop their career in an industry they are passionate about.

Interns are required to work full time for the duration of the programme at one of our London offices and will support a variety of projects within their assigned department. Projects may include but will not be limited to; conducting research, providing general support for the overall team, admin and data entry tasks. We are looking for proactive problem solvers with an enthusiasm for building a career at CAA.

Strong admin, communication and organisational skills are a must, as well as a proven passion for and knowledge of your desired field.

CAA MUSIC

CAA represents many of today’s most popular and talented musical artists, from rock, pop, alternative, country, urban, and dance music to faith-based, Latin, and R&B; in addition, CAA represents high-profile film composers and music supervisors. The London team provides strategic counsel on concert tours and event bookings for all territories outside of USA & Canada and helps identify tour marketing, sponsorship, and endorsement opportunities for artists.

Working hours will be Mon - Fri, 10am - 6pm based full time out of our Hammersmith office.

Below details what you can expect during the Music Touring internship:

Assist the team including Agents and Assistants with day-to-day operations

Input and maintain schedules with high attention to detail

Answer calls on behalf of the team

Coordinate meetings and update schedules

Collate ticket sales information and pass onto the relevant parties

Support with events

General administration support for the overall team

HOW TO APPLY:

We would love to find out more about you, so in addition to a CV all applicants must submit responses to the following questions on a separate document and upload the document in addition to their CV. Failure to do so could impact your application. Answers should not exceed 300 words across all the questions. Please note there are no right or wrong answers, we're genuinely interested in hearing more from you to support your application.

1. What are you hoping to achieve by securing an internship with CAA and how do you think

the internship will support your future career development?

2. Outline what you believe CAA's role to be within the entertainment and sports industries

and what made you decide to apply?

3. How did you hear about the CAA Internship Programme please give details of the platform

e.g. CAA Website, LinkedIn, Music week, Global Sports, Creative access, Social Fix, UK Sports,

sent by a friend?

4. Have you previously applied for employment with CAA?

PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION FOR THE CAA SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME BY SUNDAY 8TH OCTOBER 2023.

Creative Artists Agency, UK Limited (the “Company”) is committed to a policy of Equal Employment Opportunity and will not discriminate against an applicant or employee on the basis of age, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, ethnicity, national origin, alienage or citizenship, disability, marital status, military status, pregnancy and maternity or any other legally-recognized protected basis under UK law.

The Company also complies with applicable laws with regard to providing reasonable accommodation for qualified individuals with disabilities. Please inform the Company’s Human Resources Department if you need assistance completing any forms or to otherwise participate in the application process.