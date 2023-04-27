Location: Kings Cross, London WC1X 9JS. Hybrid-working offered with a minimum requirement of 2 days in the London office with flexibility to attend the office more regularly as the needs of the role dictate.

Job description:

Contract type and hours: Permanent, Full-time, 35hrs per week Mon-Fri

About us

Help Musicians is a charity that loves music and for over 100 years has been working hard to make a meaningful difference to the lives of musicians across the UK. We want to create a world where musicians thrive.?

A musician’s life can be precarious with ups and downs throughout a career. Opportunities must be hard-won, whilst challenges come along all too easily, with unsteady income and physical and mental health concerns common issues to navigate. In addition, training can take many years and, along with investing in instruments and other equipment, puts up financial barriers to creative progression. Help Musicians offers a broad range of help to support music creators in times of crisis and opportunity - ensuring musicians across the UK can achieve their potential and sustain a career in music.?

Sadly, right now, musicians need our help more than ever with research in 2020 showing that over half believe they may need to leave the industry due to multiple career pressures. Looking ahead, the charity will invest annually in regular research to better understand the needs of musicians – designing new, targeted and preventative support to better enable musicians to build sustainable careers in the years to come.?

Love Music: Help Musicians?

About the role

The Musicians Development Officer, within our Musicians Development team, is responsible for the administration of support to musicians seeking help for their creative or business growth; providing expertise in terms of funding or career opportunities, which helps create a world where musicians thrive.

About You

We are looking for an individual with experience working within a customer facing or administrative environment. You will be comfortable processing and summarizing information and making judgements based on the information collected.

Your ability to develop effective relationships and communicate with a wide range of audiences will be key as we collate musicians’ stories to drive engagement and build longer term relationships which will enable us to understand the impact of our support.

You will have empathy for, and understanding of, the opportunities and challenges faced by professional musicians in the UK today. Your knowledge will help you to form on-going and meaningful relationships with musicians and provide insight to develop future opportunities that puts musicians’ career needs at the heart of our support.

How do I apply?

For full details of the role and details on how to apply, please visit our website and download our application forms. These will need to be submitted directly to our recruitment team by the deadline below.

Deadline for applications: 9am on Thursday 1 June 2023

Interviews: week of 12 June 2023