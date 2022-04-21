Help Musicians is a charity which has been supporting musicians for over 100 years and is needed more than ever right now, as musicians across the UK try to recover from the impact of the pandemic. In 2022, the charity is seeking to reach many more musicians across the U.K, raising awareness of the breadth of support on offer to professional musicians from all genres of music. The newly formed Musicians Engagement Team acts as the primary contact point for musicians seeking information on how the charity can support their needs; managing enquiries across multiple channels, allowing musicians choice to communicate in the way that they wish. We are looking for people to join this team.

At Help Musicians, we love music, and believe the people behind the music really matter. Join us as a Musicians Engagement Officer and help us ensure more musicians get the support they need to thrive.

About the role

Key responsibilities of the role:

Offering musicians a first-class service by providing information and advice on the range of support on offer

Guiding musicians through the application process – where applicable, presenting our support, offering tailored support on application specifics, and checking eligibility for support where relevant

Presenting information about the breadth of support on offer to groups of musicians to improve awareness

About You

We are looking for individuals with proven communication skills (both written and verbal), great planning and organisation skills and the ability to build engagement and be empathetic to an individual’s needs.

How do I apply?

To apply, please complete part 1 and part 2 of our application forms (to be downloaded from our website) and submit these to our recruitment team by the deadline below. https://www.helpmusicians.org.uk/about-us/work-for-us

Deadline for applications: Monday 9 May at 9am

All enquiries and applications should be made to recruitment@helpmusicians.org.uk