National Marketing Campaign Manager

Role Description

This is an exciting, busy and fast-paced role, with responsibility for approximately 500 shows a year of differing scale and genres.

You will manage the marketing function for Academy Events tours and shows, liaise with promoters, agencies, and marketing representatives, seek creative marketing opportunities, maximise ticket sales and other such revenues by developing and managing key marketing campaigns in line with Academy Music Group’s strategic objectives and sales analytics.

You will train and mentor the Academy Events marketing assistant.

What it’s like to work in the Team

Academy Events are the in-house promoters for Academy Music Group venues. A diverse group of individuals made up of promoters, marketing, finance, and production, the team all share the same passion for promoting exciting shows and tours, working across an extensive network of venues representing both established acts and up-and-coming talent

About you

Demonstrable experience in a marketing role in music, media, culture or entertainment

Proven track record in delivering successful marketing campaigns and promotional services

A strong network of connections and established marketing relationships

Excellent knowledge of marketing at both a regional and national level

Experience managing budgets and marketing spend

A solid understanding of ticketing

Significant marketing experience in print, digital, social media platforms and ad scheduling

Understanding of analytic metrics and advertising KPIs

Outstanding attention to detail and sharp reporting

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, including PowerPoint

Excellent communication skills

Ability to combine analysis with creativity to develop new ideas

Ability to multitask and delegate effectively

Behaviours

The following attributes determine how the role will be carried out and are required to be a success:

Dynamic and detail orientated

A team player and collaborative by nature

Accountable and organised with a strong sense of time management

Positive work ethic, with a proactive, can-do attitude

Understanding of the wider industry landscape, key marketing and media platforms and advertising techniques

What you’ll be doing

Work closely with the Head of Press and Brand Communications and regional marketing executives, as well as a variety of external organisations to devise and deliver effective, coordinated marketing campaigns for Academy Events shows, tours, clubs, and events.

Work closely with any appointed designers and agencies to devise, coordinate, develop and deliver the production and distribution of all advertising, printed materials and online assets, following the business objectives, brand guidelines , and marketing strategies

Prepare marketing plans that provide valuable and actionable insight

Actively conduct market research and analysis to identify developments in audience profiles

Possess a good understanding of social media trends, and the ability to create engaging social media content

Motivate, train, and manage the Academy Events marketing assistant, set objectives and monitor performance and workflow

Collaborate with the Academy Events promoters to plan and oversee marketing budgets, to monitor and maximise marketing sales

Maintain local and national marketing contacts, including a robust network of local and national distribution for promotional material

Evaluate sales performances to bring new initiatives and promotional tactics, generating daily/weekly/monthly reporting to assess performance

Experience of copy writing and editing.

Contribute to best-practice operations and processes

To undertake any other reasonable duties as and when required

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances.

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media, and Artist Nation Management.

APPLICATION DEADLINE Wednesday 16th August 2023. We reserve the right to close applications at any time.