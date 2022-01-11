National Marketing Manager

Job Summary:

Company: Academy Music Group

Location: London (office and remote working)

Reports to: Head of PR and brand communications

Working hours: Full-time

Role

A senior position in the communications and marketing team, you will have a solid understanding of marketing and be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining year-round marketing strategies. You will collaborate with the wider team to deliver successful campaigns for artists, promoters, tours and venues across the UK, managing budgets and performance to meet the agreed company objectives and commercial targets.

Our team

An integral role within the department, you will be leading an innovative regional marketing team to foster productivity, teamwork and performance, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do.

About you

Significant and demonstrable experience in a national marketing role, focussing on music, media or entertainment and managing multiple accounts

Proven track record executing commercially successful campaigns and promotional services

A strong network of connections and established marketing relationships

Experience managing budgets, data analysis and marketing spend

A solid understanding of ticketing and ad scheduling

Marketing expertise in print, digital, social media platforms and media buying

Excellent understanding of key analytic tools, reporting and advertising KPIs

Motivated by impact-led strategy to ensure all campaign activity aligns

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, including PowerPoint

Brand management experience

What we need

Dynamic and detail orientated

Strong project management skills

A team player and collaborative by nature

Accountable and organised with a strong sense of time management

High level communication skills

Relationship-building and relationship management with the ability to deal with difficult situations with tact and diplomacy

Extremely organised, self-motivated and deadline-driven

Positive, with a proactive, can-do attitude and solutions focussed

Understanding of the wider industry landscape, key marketing and social media platforms and techniques

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

What you’ll be doing

Devise, implement and evaluate marketing campaigns for shows, tours, events, venues and ad hoc projects

Collaborate with the head of PR and brand communications and department leads (digital marketing, social and content, PR, design), regional marketing executives, promoters, partners, ticketing services and agencies to deliver a fully integrated plan, increase ticket sales and optimise commercial and promotional impact

Line manage and provide leadership support, direction and planning to regional marketing executives in respect of their venues and promotions; managing day-to-day activities, setting objectives and monitoring performance with regular reviews

Support the head of PR and brand communications with the overall brand experience and work with external agencies and internal development teams as required

Build and establish strong and trusted relationships with promoter and ticketing marketing leads to deliver supportive marketing campaigns

Negotiate rates and relationships with media outlets and platforms

Use data, marketing research and analysis to inform marketing activities

Develop ad copy and creative to implement advertising and promotional schedules to appeal to a specific demographic and target audience

Oversee relationships with external agencies, providers and services

Manage marketing budgets alongside the digital marketing manager to minimise financial spend whilst maximising profits

Create and generate daily/weekly/monthly reporting to inform key stakeholders, the wider business and campaign partners

Identity opportunities to reach new audiences

Establish KPIs and metrics to measure the success of campaigns

Identity and communicate key marketing trends and insights

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances.

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 21st January 2022. We revise the right to close applications at any time.