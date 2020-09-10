Handle Recruitment is working with one of the world’s most influential music promotions companies, who work with some of the biggest and best artists and record labels in the industry, to source a National Radio Plugger.

Reporting into the Head of Radio and Playlisting, the role will sit within the Radio Department and the individual will have the opportunity to lead on campaigns as well as supporting on others.

Key responsibilities will include:

Securing airplay for clients including interviews, sessions and features

Strengthening existing relationships with DJs, producers and Heads of Music including weekly plugging appointments

Covering promo activities

Communicating feedback and results clearly to labels and management

Producing engaging press releases

Writing and collating client reports

Attending client meetings

Contributing to the wider radio strategy and company objectives overall

The ideal candidate will have:

A strong and proven passion for radio and demonstrable experience in a relevant role

A genuine interest in and appetite for music

An ability to develop effective strategies and angles for campaigns

The confidence to develop and maintain key relationships with contacts, clients and colleagues

Strong organizational and time management skills: the ability to work independently and pro-actively on multiple projects simultaneously

A genuine team player attitude and be keen to get stuck in and work well with the rest of the team in order to get the job done

For more information or to apply please send a CV to catriona@handle.co.uk