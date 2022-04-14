National Radio Plugger

Your Army is a leading name in music promotions. Our Radio department works with artists
such as Dave, Jax Jones, London Grammar, Disclosure, Bicep and Sam Smith.
This role is based out of our Head Office in Kings Cross, London and sits within our Radio
department. The successful candidate will be responsible for both leading and assisting on
larger campaigns.
Minimum of one to two years experience in a relevant promotions or marketing role.
Passionate about current music is essential and knowledge of dance music preferable.
This is an ideal position for someone with experience in plugging and wanting to develop
their career in a supportive and dynamic environment.
Radio roster includes:
Disclosure, Dave, Duke Dumont, The Chemical Brothers, Diplo, Jax Jones, Jayda G, Bicep,
Sam Smith, Patrick Topping, Sub Focus, Goldie, Wretch 32, CamelPhat, London Grammar,
Barry Can’t Swim, Piri & Tommy and Krystal Klear.
Please read the below and send a C.V. and short covering letter to cvs@your-army.com if
you would like to join the Your Army team.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Role Specification
- Collate, write and send mailouts
- Produce and send engaging press releases
- Create client reports
- Secure airplay for our clients including interviews, sessions, features etc.
- Maintain and strengthen our existing relationships with DJs, producers and Heads Of Music including weekly plugging appointments
- Attend client meetings
- Cover artist promo
- Represent Your Army at networking events and gigs
- Establish and develop the Your Army company name – be a true brand representative
- Contribute to wider radio department strategy and company objectives
Desired Skills & Experience
- Minimum of one to two years experience in a relevant role
- Strong & proven passion for radio
- Our agency is at the forefront of musical trends so you’ll need to know your Disclosure from your Dirtybird
- An ability to develop effective strategies and angles for campaigns
- Communicate effectively, in person, on the phone and in writing
- Must be able to confidently develop and maintain key relationships with contacts,
- clients and colleagues
- Strong organizational and time management skills
- Ability to work independently and pro-actively on multiple projects simultaneously
- Genuine team player who is keen to get stuck in and work well with the rest of the
- team in order to get the job done
- Experience using Radio Monitor is desired
Remuneration / Benefits
- Holiday allowance of 20 days per annum increasing by 1 day for each full year worked to a maximum of 25 days
- A further 3 days holiday each year to be used between Christmas and New Year each year.
About Your Army Promotions
Founded in London in 2007, Your Army is now one of the most successful music promotion
agencies globally, with teams in London, LA and Sydney.
Our experience, tenacity and diligence have made a significant contribution to the careers of
acts as diverse as Sam Smith, Diplo, Christine and the Queens, Disclosure and Tame Impala.