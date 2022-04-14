National Radio Plugger

Your Army is a leading name in music promotions. Our Radio department works with artists

such as Dave, Jax Jones, London Grammar, Disclosure, Bicep and Sam Smith.

This role is based out of our Head Office in Kings Cross, London and sits within our Radio

department. The successful candidate will be responsible for both leading and assisting on

larger campaigns.

Minimum of one to two years experience in a relevant promotions or marketing role.

Passionate about current music is essential and knowledge of dance music preferable.

This is an ideal position for someone with experience in plugging and wanting to develop

their career in a supportive and dynamic environment.

Radio roster includes:

Disclosure, Dave, Duke Dumont, The Chemical Brothers, Diplo, Jax Jones, Jayda G, Bicep,

Sam Smith, Patrick Topping, Sub Focus, Goldie, Wretch 32, CamelPhat, London Grammar,

Barry Can’t Swim, Piri & Tommy and Krystal Klear.

Please read the below and send a C.V. and short covering letter to cvs@your-army.com if

you would like to join the Your Army team.

Role Specification

Collate, write and send mailouts

Produce and send engaging press releases

Create client reports

Secure airplay for our clients including interviews, sessions, features etc.

Maintain and strengthen our existing relationships with DJs, producers and Heads Of Music including weekly plugging appointments

Attend client meetings

Cover artist promo

Represent Your Army at networking events and gigs

Establish and develop the Your Army company name – be a true brand representative

Contribute to wider radio department strategy and company objectives

Desired Skills & Experience

Minimum of one to two years experience in a relevant role

Strong & proven passion for radio

Our agency is at the forefront of musical trends so you’ll need to know your Disclosure from your Dirtybird

An ability to develop effective strategies and angles for campaigns

Communicate effectively, in person, on the phone and in writing

Must be able to confidently develop and maintain key relationships with contacts,

clients and colleagues

Strong organizational and time management skills

Ability to work independently and pro-actively on multiple projects simultaneously

Genuine team player who is keen to get stuck in and work well with the rest of the

team in order to get the job done

Experience using Radio Monitor is desired

Remuneration / Benefits

Holiday allowance of 20 days per annum increasing by 1 day for each full year worked to a maximum of 25 days

A further 3 days holiday each year to be used between Christmas and New Year each year.

About Your Army Promotions



Founded in London in 2007, Your Army is now one of the most successful music promotion

agencies globally, with teams in London, LA and Sydney.

Our experience, tenacity and diligence have made a significant contribution to the careers of

acts as diverse as Sam Smith, Diplo, Christine and the Queens, Disclosure and Tame Impala.