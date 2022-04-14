National TV Promotions Assistant

Your Army is a leading name in music promotions. Our TV department works with artists such as

Christine and the Queens, Joy Crookes, and Ms Banks.

This role is based out of our Head Office in Kings Cross, London and sits within our TV department,

The successful candidate will be across all TV campaigns, assisting the Head of TV with

administration and plugging responsibilities.

We're looking for someone driven and ambitious to support the Your Army TV department as it

continues to expand its roster of clients. Ideal for an individual with a passion for both TV & music,

who wants to develop their career in a supportive and dynamic environment.

TV roster includes:

Christine and the Queens, Joy Crookes, Major Lazer, Ezra Collective, Ms Banks, Goldie, Jade Bird,

Mae Muller, Metronomy, Suki Waterhouse, BICEP, BBNO$, Samm Henshaw, Tom Odell, and Shygirl.

Please read the below and send a C.V. and short covering letter to cvs@your-army.com if you would

like to join the Your Army team.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Role Specification

Maintaining and improving efficiency within the TV department

Maintain the TV contacts database

Updating release schedules

Servicing artist videos via Promostream

Sending out press releases

Collating and sending reports to clients

Uploading artist assets on Disco

Attend client meetings

Maintaining and expanding the music scheduling contact database

Represent Your Army at networking events and gigs

Responsible for TVs social media across Your Army channels

Establish and develop the Your Army company name - be a true brand representative

Desired Skills & Experience

Strong & proven passion for music

The ability to work on multiple projects at once

Strong written skills

Highly organised

A team player

Desire to learn and immerse yourself in the role

Social media savvy with a good understanding of TikTok

Experience using Radio Monitor, Disco and Promostream is desired but not essential

Remuneration / Benefits

Salary and benefits package: dependent on experience

Holiday allowance of 20 days per annum increasing by 1 day for each full year worked to a

maximum of 25 days

A further 3 days holiday each year to be used between Christmas and New Year each year.

About Your Army Promotions



Founded in London in 2007, Your Army is now one of the most successful music promotion agencies

globally, with teams in London, LA and Sydney.

Our experience, tenacity and diligence have made a significant contribution to the careers of acts as

diverse as Sam Smith, Diplo, Christine and the Queens, Disclosure and Tame Impala.

Radio roster includes:

Disclosure, Dave, Duke Dumont, The Chemical Brothers, Diplo, Jax Jones, Dead Mouse, Jayda G,

Bicep, Sam Smith, Patrick Topping, Logic1000, Sub Focus, Goldie, Wretch 32, CamelPhat and London

Grammar.