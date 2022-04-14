National TV Promotions Assistant

Your Army is a leading name in music promotions. Our TV department works with artists such as
Christine and the Queens, Joy Crookes, and Ms Banks.
This role is based out of our Head Office in Kings Cross, London and sits within our TV department,
The successful candidate will be across all TV campaigns, assisting the Head of TV with
administration and plugging responsibilities.
We're looking for someone driven and ambitious to support the Your Army TV department as it
continues to expand its roster of clients. Ideal for an individual with a passion for both TV & music,
who wants to develop their career in a supportive and dynamic environment.
TV roster includes:
Christine and the Queens, Joy Crookes, Major Lazer, Ezra Collective, Ms Banks, Goldie, Jade Bird,
Mae Muller, Metronomy, Suki Waterhouse, BICEP, BBNO$, Samm Henshaw, Tom Odell, and Shygirl.
Please read the below and send a C.V. and short covering letter to cvs@your-army.com if you would
like to join the Your Army team.
Role Specification
- Maintaining and improving efficiency within the TV department
- Maintain the TV contacts database
- Updating release schedules
- Servicing artist videos via Promostream
- Sending out press releases
- Collating and sending reports to clients
- Uploading artist assets on Disco
- Attend client meetings
- Maintaining and expanding the music scheduling contact database
- Represent Your Army at networking events and gigs
- Responsible for TVs social media across Your Army channels
- Establish and develop the Your Army company name - be a true brand representative
Desired Skills & Experience
- Strong & proven passion for music
- The ability to work on multiple projects at once
- Strong written skills
- Highly organised
- A team player
- Desire to learn and immerse yourself in the role
- Social media savvy with a good understanding of TikTok
- Experience using Radio Monitor, Disco and Promostream is desired but not essential
Remuneration / Benefits
- Salary and benefits package: dependent on experience
- Holiday allowance of 20 days per annum increasing by 1 day for each full year worked to a
- maximum of 25 days
- A further 3 days holiday each year to be used between Christmas and New Year each year.
About Your Army Promotions
Founded in London in 2007, Your Army is now one of the most successful music promotion agencies
globally, with teams in London, LA and Sydney.
Our experience, tenacity and diligence have made a significant contribution to the careers of acts as
diverse as Sam Smith, Diplo, Christine and the Queens, Disclosure and Tame Impala.
Radio roster includes:
Disclosure, Dave, Duke Dumont, The Chemical Brothers, Diplo, Jax Jones, Dead Mouse, Jayda G,
Bicep, Sam Smith, Patrick Topping, Logic1000, Sub Focus, Goldie, Wretch 32, CamelPhat and London
Grammar.