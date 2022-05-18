Date Posted: May 18, 2022

Application Deadline: June 01, 2022

Start Date: TBD

Salary Range: Commensurate with Experience

Employee Benefits: Competitive

Organization's Field/Discipline: Cultural Industries

Job's focus: Royalty and Neighbouring Rights Administration

Job Type: Full Time permanent

Career Level: Manager

Organization Description

CCS Rights Management

CCS Rights Management is a Toronto-based, globally-minded, full service music publishing, neighbouring rights and retransmission rights company. We represent the catalogues of production companies, songwriters, publishing companies and performers from around the world. Key clients include Spin Master Ltd., Blue Ant Media, Project 10 Productions, Kassner Associated Publishers, Angry Mob Music, the legacy catalogues of Glenn Gould and Colin James, as well as a number of current songwriters/artists such as CARYS, POESY, Yukon Blonde, and Tribe Friday. We represent the neighbouring rights of Tate McRae, Arrested Youth and more.

Job Description

This is a full-time position reporting directly to the President as well as the Copyright and Royalty Director. We are looking for an experienced and motivated Neighbouring Rights Manager to administer the catalogue and process royalties for our NR repertoire. Additionally, you will provide overflow support to our publishing royalty department.

Key Responsibilities

Act as client interface for incoming day-to-day NR queries via emails, CRM systems, phone and client meetings.

Onboard new NR clients and catalogues

Liaise with artists, labels and catalogue owners to gather all metadata assets required to register works with NR societies, ensuring that all possible revenue streams are claimed, collected and distributed back to clients effectively.

Register represented works with NR societies globally, ensuring that ISRC codes are assigned to all titles.

Consult society databases to ensure that clients are linked correctly to all works within their repertoire.

Resolve any disputes or duplicate claims

Attend functions and information sessions, and participate in working groups as requested.

Process royalties on our proprietary NR software

Assist with publishing royalty accounting on the Music Maestro system

Prepare routine internal and external reports, inclusive of royalty and copyright tracking.

Contribute as part of the team to shared duties and activities including social activities, representation at events or at rosters shows, ad hoc office requests and varying multi-tasking needs as required from time to time.

REQUIREMENTS:

- Neighbouring rights background is essential

- Music publishing royalty processing experience is highly advantageous

- Experience with the Vistex Music Maestro system or other music publishing administration software

- Attention to detail and focus on accuracy

- Proficiency in Excel

- Self-motivated, with strong time management skills

- Ability to work independently and remotely as well as part of a team environment

- Effective communication skills and willingness to ask questions in order to develop a clear understanding of tasks

Additional Info:

International candidates welcome to apply

Remote working possible

Flexible work hours

Relaxed work atmosphere

Casual dress code

Competitive Benefits

Christmas holiday shut-down period added on top of holiday entitlement

How to Apply:

Please submit resume and cover letter to info@ccsrights.com

CCS Rights Management is an inclusive equal opportunity employer that considers applicants without regard to gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, or disability. Unfortunately, our office is not accessible as we are located on the second floor with no elevator. We welcome all applicants for this position; however, only those candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

We adhere to internal office policies in regard to COVID 19.