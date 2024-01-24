Netsuite (ERP), Functionality and System Readiness Tester (m/f/d) (6 –9-month assignment)

ICE is a purpose-driven organisation, founded by rightsholders, for rightsholders. We exist to support songwriters, enabling societies and publishers to accurately compensate them when their work is used internationally.

We operate at the exciting intersection of technology, music, and data. Since our 2010 launch, we have paid billions to rightsholders through deep expertise in Copyright, Processing and Licensing.

Our collaboration with stakeholders across the industry delivers best practice, new processes & innovative solutions for better royalty flows. Strategic investment in technology enables us to process trillions of streams, to deliver the maximum revenue for rightsholders.

About the Role

The Netsuite, functionality and and System Readiness Tester role will play a key part in ensuring that the accounting capabilities of Netsuite, (including the import of Invoicing and Distribution data) formulate in the correct results being produced for the Finance team to carry out monthly operations, and that the ERP is fit for purpose.

They will be responsible for testing transactions end to end, testing workflows and system functionality; reporting issues so they can be dealt with prior to go. The legacy system (CODA) isn’t being retired immediately post go live so there will be a transition period between the two ERP’s. This role will be required to test the consolidation process so that upon go live we are able to run our month end and reporting effectively and efficiently. The person will work closely with the Finance reporting team, Finance Operations team and the Product Manager. This role is a fixed term contract.

Key Responsibilities:

Systematically execute Netsuite ‘Suitesuccess’ test scripts

Suggest and execute any additional tests required

Test and verify data imported from the legacy system and distribution data

Develop test cases and test scenarios for manual testing

Implement and test all Netsuite features, including workflows

Report Defect statuses to other stakeholders

Defects retesting and closure

Test data creation and manipulation to the needs of the test scenarios

Develop the dual run process with both the finance team and the external NetSuite consultants

Test the dual run process and suggest improvements or enhancements where required

Assist with transfer of data as required at the point of go live

Requirements and Qualifications:

Experience of ERP implementations – essential

Experience of Netsuite – ideal, experience of CODA - advantageous

Qualified accountant, desirable. If not qualified, QBE or very sound knowledge of accounting.

Strong troubleshooting, system analysis, group work and organization skills

Experience in all testing types and activities

Experience in test preparation, test execution and test logging

Experience with test management tools

Experience in requirement analysis and test case construction

Good communication skills

Risk identification ability

Fast learner able to hit the ground running.

Appropriate verbal and written communication skills in English

Strong organizational skills, capable of following traceability links from bugs down right to stories and use cases.

Experience with Atlassian JIRA/ Confluence tools

Must be able to come into Central London office as and when required.

Important note: Please make sure to detail your experience of ERP implementations in your Cover Letter.

What we offer:

Competitive local benefits based on your location

We promote flexible working regarding time and place

Both mental and physical health initiatives

Corporate pension scheme

Comprehensive training and development opportunities

Industry insider events, team socials and company events

Enhanced holiday allowance

We welcome candidates from all backgrounds, regardless of age, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, and any other protected characteristic.

We are committed to making all stages of our recruitment process accessible to candidates with disabilities. Please speak to our recruitment team and we will work with you to make reasonable adjustments to ensure you can perform at your best throughout your application.