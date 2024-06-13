Next Gen Community Producer

ABOUT YOUTH MUSIC

We’re the leading UK charity equalising access to music for young people across the country. Every year we support 100,000 people in music by fundraising and investing over £10m into vital grassroots organisations and exciting young creatives who are shaping the future of the music industries.

Over 25 years we have built industry-leading expertise and insights that enable us to tackle the biggest barriers children and young people face to make, learn and earn in music.

Find out more about our work on the Youth Music Website and read more about our funding programmes on the Youth Music Network.

ABOUT YOU

You’re passionate about music and want to play a key role in shaping and changing the future of the music industries. You're someone who thrives in community-led environments and enjoys collaborating with and supporting young people.

You’re someone who loves building new relationships and comfortable engaging and growing creative communities. You’ll have an ear for music and a strong understanding as to what engages young people in and out of music. You’ll have an entrepreneurial spirit that will develop our NextGen Programme through a new stage of growth. Behind the scenes, you’re organised, collaborative, efficient, self-motivated and can work well in a small team that has to punch above its weight. You may have experience already working in music, working with artists' events, campaigns, or in community management. You may have worked on or with youth-led organisations or platforms engaging directly with young creatives.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The NextGen Community Producer will play an integral role at Youth Music shaping and developing our support for young adults, particularly helping them to close the gap between learning and earning in music.

You’ll join us at an exciting time as we look to scale up and enhance our community engagement efforts. Building on the foundations established in phase 1 between 2021-2024, your focus will be on increasing participation, and fostering a more cohesive and active community. Your innovative strategies and passion for supporting young creatives will be key to driving deeper connections among members and creating a compelling offer for the community.

Day-to-day you’ll be programming national events, workshops and networking opportunities; brokering progression opportunities though Youth Music’s industry partners, and recruiting to paid freelance creative roles. The job will involve managing a variety of relationships with young people, playing a central role in developing and leading the NextGen community strategy, and supporting the development of a new brand and user journey for NextGen community members.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Essential

Experience in building and engaging communities in music, creativity or other youth-led spaces, platforms or organisations.

Strong ability to build new relationships, engage with diverse creative communities, and foster meaningful connections.

A passion for music and a strong understanding of the UK creative industries and current issues facing young creatives, coupled with a clear desire to create a more equitable industry for the next generation.

Experience in developing, implementing and growing brands and programmes, particularly those that support young people

Experience of working directly with young people, including one-to-one and facilitating or leading groups.

Proven track record of programming and managing events within budget constraints.

Excellent organisational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver on KPIs.

Experience working in a small, collaborative team environment, demonstrating efficiency and self-motivation.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, capable of representing Youth Music and the NextGen community internally and externally.

Attention to detail and the ability to deal sensitively with confidential personal information.

A strong commitment to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusion, alongside a working understanding of safeguarding best practices, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all participants

Desirable

Previous experience working in music, with artists, events, campaigns etc.

Familiarity with charities and an understanding of how they operate within the music industries.

Experience in developing a brand, with knowledge of digital and social media strategies to enhance programme visibility and engagement.

Partnership development - experience in building and maintaining relationships with corporate partners and

supporting fundraising efforts

Familiarity with Salesforce or similar CRM systems for managing community membership and engagement.

Comfortable with public speaking and acting as an ambassador at events or conferences.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Please visit the Youth Music Website where you'll be able to find a job pack for full information.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply please visit our website you’ll need to complete the following, sending them to: jobs@youthmusic.org.uk with the subject line ‘NextGen Community Producer’.

Please ensure you complete:

Application Form

Applicant Details Form

Equal Opportunities Form (this is an online anonymous form to complete)

We also accept video/audio applications, please include the same information shown in the written application format.

Deadline for applications: 5pm, Tuesday 9th July 2024

We operate a two-stage interview process and send interview questions in advance to shortlisted applicants.

1. Stage One: Suitable candidates will be offered an in-person interview on Wednesday 17th July at Youth Music’s offices.

2. Stage Two: Suitable candidates will then be invited to a second in-person interview. This will be held on Friday 19th July at Youth Music’s offices.

Youth Music will cover travel expenses for successful candidates that attend their interview. Unfortunately, due to capacity, we will only be able to contact candidates that have been shortlisted to Interview. If you have any questions about the application process or the role, please contact constance.dingri@youthmusic.org.uk