Nightclub Host

A bit about you
- Kind, engaging and fun with personality.
- Organised, reliable and a good timekeeper.
- Passionate about hospitality, live music and entertainment.
- Highly motivated, energetic self-starter, with ability to use own initiative.
- Able to work as part of a team and individually.
- Very well presented.
- Willingness to undertake training and development.
- Trustworthy and discreet; able to demonstrate understanding of confidentiality issues.
- Flexible and adaptable.
- Sense of urgency.
- Work to a high professional standard with an enthusiastic approach and positive outlook.
- Strong communication skills.
- Available to work late nights, weekends and holidays.
A bit about the role
- Greeting guests upon arrival.
- Managing guestlists, door sales and accreditation.
- Walking guests to their assigned table in the lounge.
- Managing table packages and changes and allocate guests to tables using our booking system.
- Take payments on the POS system.
- The ability to read guests and make appropriate recommendations.
- Attending daily service briefings and monthly meetings.