Office Admin and Content Co-ordinator

Brotherhood Media specialise in outdoor advertising and ambient marketing campaigns for the music, entertainment and lifestyle industries.

We are looking for someone to join our team in a junior position to take on a diverse role of office administration and capturing the content that our campaigns create. Work will be split between our central London office, home working, and site visits to billboard and marketing locations around London.

The successful applicant will have a faultless attention to detail, will be well organised and able to manage different tasks over the working day, and will have a good eye for impactful content photography. Boundless enthusiasm is a must.

Experience of office admin and photoshop editing would be useful.

The role would suit someone looking to get in to the music, advertising or creative industries.

Interested? Please send your CV along with a covering letter to cv@brotherhood-media.co.uk