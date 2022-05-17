Your site will load in 16 seconds
Office Co-Ordinator




Position:
Office Co-Ordinator
Employer:
Free Trade Agency
Category:
Assistant
Location:
London
Salary:
25,000
Date Posted:
May 17th 2022
Free Trade Agency
Free Trade Agency is a busy live music booking agency, working with many world renowned artists.
We are currently looking to fill the position of Office Co-Ordinator. The successful candidate will have
a great opportunity to join a small team within the live music industry. This is a full time position based
in our office in Hoxton.


Please send CV with a covering letter to Claire Sliwerski at claires@freetradeagency.co.uk and Roxy
Mehta at roxym@freetradeagency.co.uk
Deadline for application is 6 th June

Job Description

  • Collation and distribution of ticket sales figures.
  • General office management.
  • Occasional PA duties for company Directors including travel booking.
  • Updating the company social media accounts and website.
  • Receiving and directing all incoming calls.
  • Greeting visitors to the office.
  • Assistance with the show contracting process.

What We Are Looking For

  • A working knowledge of Microsoft office software, including Outlook, Excel, and Word.
  • Outgoing person with the ability to communicate effectively and politely, both verbally and in writing.
  • Excellent organisational skills, ability to meet deadlines, prioritise work and be flexible with work assignments.
  • Must be a self-starter, able to work unsupervised and use initiative.
  • Experience in maintaining social media accounts is desirable but not essential
