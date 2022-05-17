Free Trade Agency is a busy live music booking agency, working with many world renowned artists.
We are currently looking to fill the position of Office Co-Ordinator. The successful candidate will have
a great opportunity to join a small team within the live music industry. This is a full time position based
in our office in Hoxton.
Please send CV with a covering letter to Claire Sliwerski at claires@freetradeagency.co.uk and Roxy
Mehta at roxym@freetradeagency.co.uk
Deadline for application is 6 th June
Job Description
- Collation and distribution of ticket sales figures.
- General office management.
- Occasional PA duties for company Directors including travel booking.
- Updating the company social media accounts and website.
- Receiving and directing all incoming calls.
- Greeting visitors to the office.
- Assistance with the show contracting process.
What We Are Looking For
- A working knowledge of Microsoft office software, including Outlook, Excel, and Word.
- Outgoing person with the ability to communicate effectively and politely, both verbally and in writing.
- Excellent organisational skills, ability to meet deadlines, prioritise work and be flexible with work assignments.
- Must be a self-starter, able to work unsupervised and use initiative.
- Experience in maintaining social media accounts is desirable but not essential