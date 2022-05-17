Free Trade Agency is a busy live music booking agency, working with many world renowned artists.

We are currently looking to fill the position of Office Co-Ordinator. The successful candidate will have

a great opportunity to join a small team within the live music industry. This is a full time position based

in our office in Hoxton.



Please send CV with a covering letter to Claire Sliwerski at claires@freetradeagency.co.uk and Roxy

Mehta at roxym@freetradeagency.co.uk

Deadline for application is 6 th June

Job Description

Collation and distribution of ticket sales figures.

General office management.

Occasional PA duties for company Directors including travel booking.

Updating the company social media accounts and website.

Receiving and directing all incoming calls.

Greeting visitors to the office.

Assistance with the show contracting process.

What We Are Looking For