Office Coordinator

Free Trade Agency is an independent live music booking agency, working with many world-renowned artists. We are currently looking to fill the position of Office Co-Ordinator. The successful candidate will have a great opportunity to join a small team within the live music industry. This is a full-time position based in our office in Hoxton.
Job Description
- Answering and directing telephone calls, dealing with telephone enquiries.
- Greeting visitors to the office.
- General office management
- PA duties for company Directors, travel booking.
- Collation of artist ticket sales figures.
- Liaising with IT contractors, updating company website and social media, maintaining databases and mailing lists.
Skills Required
- A working knowledge of Microsoft office software, including Outlook, Excel, and Word.
- Outgoing person with the ability to communicate effectively and politely, both verbally and in writing.
- Excellent organisational skills, ability to meet deadlines, prioritise work and be flexible with work assignments.
- Must be a self-starter, able to work unsupervised and use initiative.
Please send CV with a covering letter to rebeka@freetradeagency.co.uk and claires@freetradeagency.co.uk