Office Coordinator

Free Trade Agency is an independent live music booking agency, working with many world-renowned artists. We are currently looking to fill the position of Office Co-Ordinator. The successful candidate will have a great opportunity to join a small team within the live music industry. This is a full-time position based in our office in Hoxton.

Job Description

Answering and directing telephone calls, dealing with telephone enquiries.

Greeting visitors to the office.

General office management

PA duties for company Directors, travel booking.

Collation of artist ticket sales figures.

Liaising with IT contractors, updating company website and social media, maintaining databases and mailing lists.

Skills Required

A working knowledge of Microsoft office software, including Outlook, Excel, and Word.

Outgoing person with the ability to communicate effectively and politely, both verbally and in writing.

Excellent organisational skills, ability to meet deadlines, prioritise work and be flexible with work assignments.

Must be a self-starter, able to work unsupervised and use initiative.

Please send CV with a covering letter to rebeka@freetradeagency.co.uk and claires@freetradeagency.co.uk