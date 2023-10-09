Office Coordinator

Your site will load in 16 seconds
Free Trade Agency is an independent live music booking agency, working with many world-renowned artists. We are currently looking to fill the position of Office Co-Ordinator. The successful candidate will have a great opportunity to join a small team within the live music industry. This is a full-time position based in our office in Hoxton.

Job Description

  • Answering and directing telephone calls, dealing with telephone enquiries.
  • Greeting visitors to the office.
  • General office management
  • PA duties for company Directors, travel booking.
  • Collation of artist ticket sales figures.
  • Liaising with IT contractors, updating company website and social media, maintaining databases and mailing lists.

Skills Required

  • A working knowledge of Microsoft office software, including Outlook, Excel, and Word.
  • Outgoing person with the ability to communicate effectively and politely, both verbally and in writing.
  • Excellent organisational skills, ability to meet deadlines, prioritise work and be flexible with work assignments.
  • Must be a self-starter, able to work unsupervised and use initiative.

Please send CV with a covering letter to rebeka@freetradeagency.co.uk and claires@freetradeagency.co.uk

