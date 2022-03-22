A fantastic opportunity to join the team at X-ray, we are currently recruiting an office manager to assist in the running of the office for a staff of 25. Reporting to the directors this role is office-based Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm. We are looking for a bright enthusiastic person who is self-motivated and a team player.

Update roster as & when required and send to our website team for loading

Maintain London show list, support list and festival lists

Run and minute the weekly Agents meetings & set up board room for any people on zoom

Facilitate any zoom calls with X-ray and external contacts

Liaise and maintain our existing relationship with our external IT company on any issues staff have, be the point person on their monthly visits

Maintain subscriptions and licences

Point of contact for our suppliers & associates

Main administrator on our contract booking system

Open and close the office each day

Answer phones, transfer calls, take and pass on messages

Meet and greet clients when they come to the office, seat them in the board room and offer drinks, let the agent / assistant know that their meeting has arrived.

Ensure the boardroom is tidy after each meeting

Bi – weekly food order, check stocks and order as appropriate

Keep stationery cupboard stocked