OFFICE MANAGER 

 

A fantastic opportunity to join the team at X-ray, we are currently recruiting an office manager to assist in the running of the office for a staff of 25. Reporting to the directors this role is office-based Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm. We are looking for a bright enthusiastic person who is self-motivated and a team player.

 

  • Update roster as & when required and send to our website team for loading

  • Maintain London show list, support list and festival lists 

  • Run and minute the weekly Agents meetings & set up board room for any people on zoom 

  • Facilitate any zoom calls with X-ray and external contacts 

  • Liaise and maintain our existing relationship with our external IT company on any issues staff have, be the point person on their monthly visits

  • Maintain subscriptions and licences 

  • Point of contact for our suppliers & associates

  • Main administrator on our contract booking system

  •  Open and close the office each day 

  • Answer phones, transfer calls, take and pass on messages

  • Meet and greet clients when they come to the office, seat them in the board room and offer drinks, let the agent / assistant know that their meeting has arrived.

  • Ensure the boardroom is tidy after each meeting

  • Bi – weekly food order, check stocks and order as appropriate 

  • Keep stationery cupboard stocked 

  • Book any couriers / cars as required 




