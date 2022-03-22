OFFICE MANAGER
A fantastic opportunity to join the team at X-ray, we are currently recruiting an office manager to assist in the running of the office for a staff of 25. Reporting to the directors this role is office-based Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm. We are looking for a bright enthusiastic person who is self-motivated and a team player.
Update roster as & when required and send to our website team for loading
Maintain London show list, support list and festival lists
Run and minute the weekly Agents meetings & set up board room for any people on zoom
Facilitate any zoom calls with X-ray and external contacts
Liaise and maintain our existing relationship with our external IT company on any issues staff have, be the point person on their monthly visits
Maintain subscriptions and licences
Point of contact for our suppliers & associates
Main administrator on our contract booking system
- Open and close the office each day
Answer phones, transfer calls, take and pass on messages
Meet and greet clients when they come to the office, seat them in the board room and offer drinks, let the agent / assistant know that their meeting has arrived.
Ensure the boardroom is tidy after each meeting
Bi – weekly food order, check stocks and order as appropriate
Keep stationery cupboard stocked
Book any couriers / cars as required