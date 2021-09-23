The Musicians' Union (MU) represents over 31,000 musicians across the UK working in all sectors of the music business.

As well as negotiating on behalf of our members with all the major employers in the industry, we offer a range of support services for professional and student musicians of all ages and backgrounds.

We are currently looking to recruit a part time Online Communications Officer. This role will be based within our London office 1-2 days per week with the ability to work from home a day per week on average if preferred. This role will report to the Head of Communications and Government Relations.

As our Online Communications Officer, you will be responsible for managing, editing, and uploading the Union’s online content as well as coordinating online communications with members.

You will be accountable for ensuring the accuracy, timeliness and relevance of all information on the MU website and overseeing the site ‘tree’. You will be required to edit and upload news stories and other content to the website as well as draft and send emails to members.

You will need to develop and implement search engine optimisation strategies and lead on website and email analytics as well as assist in the creation and publishing of material on social media.

This role requires previous experience of drafting and editing communications as well as working with websites. It requires basic photoshop and design skills, strong administration, attention to detail and coordination skills.

We are offering an approximate salary of £31,174 as well as a contribution towards a personal pension scheme. The annual leave entitlement for this post is 12 days including public holidays. This role is for 22.5 hours a week that can be worked over the course of Monday to Friday.

For an application form and further details, please visit our website by clicking here.

Closing date for applications is 15th October at 17:00. Interviews will be held via Zoom in early November.

Please note: An online assessment for editing and copy-writing may form part of the interview process.

If you require this application in a different format or you require reasonable adjustments to be made to the recruitment process, please contact recruitment@themu.org to discuss how we can accommodate your needs.

The MU wants our workforce to be more representative of all sections of society and we particularly encourage applications from Black, and ethnically diverse, disabled and LGBT+ candidates, as these groups are currently underrepresented in our workforce.